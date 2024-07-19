Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m.

We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment.

Aura is a one to three year old female black and white shorthair cat, with the nickname “She-hemoth.” Her energy level is medium and she likes some cats, but not all. It is not known how she reacts with dogs. She’s very friendly and flirty with people.

Meet Aura: This playful little soul is ready to steal your heart. While she doesn’t particularly care for other cats, she is super loving and friendly with people. She loves to sleep on the floor, play with toys, and stare lovingly into your eyes. She likes to be really cute and pose for pictures. Come and meet this funny little lady and see if she hypnotizes you with her glowing green eyes.

Lola is a female Pitbull mix of one to three years old. Her nicknames are “Showgirl,” and “Lottie.” With a medium energy level, Lola is nervous around people at first, but very sweet.

Meet Miss Lola: She is a very sweet young lady once she gets to know you. She can be very wary of new people, and she can be a bit reactive in stressful situations. However, she is great for handling, and will ask for snuggles no matter what task is at hand.

Once she is comfortable, she is very affectionate and sweet. We recommend for Lola to go to a home with no other pets, and while she is not a risk to children, her nervousness and reactivity means she would be best in a home with kids who are 12 and older. Come meet this adorable snuggler who just needs a little extra time to become more comfortable.

