VIENNA – The Vienna Historical Society is back with its 39th year of Community Theatre at its finest. This year’s play is “Romance in Vienny” written by our own local playwright, Beverly Wight Smith and directed by Ellie Andrews. It will take place at the Vienna Union Hall located at 5 Vienna Mtn Rd in Vienna. Performances are on Thursday and Friday, July 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 27 at 2 and 7 p.m.

This year’s performance will begin with a Sing-a-Long lead by Jim Wright and Ellie Sevdy focusing on songs from the early half of the 1900’s, setting the mood for the play that takes place in the early 1920’s. The location is set in a very busy farmhouse in Vienna and, along with a smattering of historical references, the intent is to give an interesting and fun view of early rural life in small town Vienna, Maine.

The Boody farmhouse seems to be the local stopping point for friends, family and acquaintances, a place for people to visit, gossip, matchmake, help each other with the foibles and challenges of everyday life. The day’s biggest focus is on preparing for the local firemen’s ball taking place that evening. Seems like most adults entering the door are either looking for romance and a new beau or are the focus of a strenuous matchmaker who pushes the point. Hilarity reigns as the personalities clash and blend until everyone seems to be content with their new match. The cast of characters range from simple farm folk, to wacky, to sophisticates with their noses in the air, to gossip, matchmakers, and lovelorn desperately looking for a beau – ANY beau.

We are delighted this year to add five young people to our cast of characters. One is a teenager with her first summer job helping the farm lady, and the other is babysitting rambunctious local children. The younger three play a brother and two sisters enjoying the freedom of a wonderful summer day out in the fresh country air, getting into mischief by the pond and battling the usual sibling high jinks typical of an older brother.

Our approach to theatre is a bit loose. We start with a good script and then add our own slapstick touch with the object being to make people laugh. If the audience is enjoying the result and is relaxed and laughing heartily, we have done our job well.

This year our cast includes, Leona Carpentier, Annette Smith, Sarah Jancarik, Elizabeth O’Donoghue, Cherry Klinker, Taylor O’Donoghue, Natalie Heck, Caroline Heck, Sam Hanley, Shelley Duchesne, Beverly Smith, Barbara Gilman, Jim Wright, Steve Mallin, Bonnie Parlin, David Varney, Clyde Dyer, Irene Goff, Pam Bean, Kathryn Berry, and Doug Jancarik. Cast members come from Vienna, Mt Vernon, Fayette, and Florida.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for 12 yrs. and under. All proceeds and donations go toward the restoration of the Waite House, home of the Vienna Historical Society and the birthplace of Milton Bradley.

Refreshments will be provided. Handicapped Accessible

