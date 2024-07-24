WINTHROP- Quinlin “Quin” Fournier of Jay received his Eagle Scout award recently, culminating his Scouting adventure.

“Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout is an arduous journey through Cub Scouts, through Webelos, the Arrow of Light, and finally into Boy Scouts. This journey starts at the age of 5 for many, culminating at the age of 18. It takes time, concentration, hard work; assistance from fellow Scouts, Parents and Scout Leaders. That old adage comes to mind “IT TAKES A VILLAGE,” that’s Scouting America,” said Dave Glidden who served as Master of Ceremonies and is a member of the Alfred W. Maxwell Jr. Post #40 American Legion where the ceremony was held on July 11, 2024.

Quin, who is the son of Duane and Christine Fournier, passed his Eagle Board of Review on February 24, 2022 but due to scheduling challenges, his ceremony was delayed until now.

“He created a map of Kineowatha Park in Wilton and indicated the places with invasive species,” said Troop 604 Scoutmaster Samantha Doody-Remington about Quin’s Eagle Scout Service Project. “Quin provided information on how to remove them safely.”

As part of the ceremony recognition was given to the important part played by the scout’s parents..

Scoutmaster Samantha Doody-Remington said, ““No one will ever know the unnumbered acts of self-sacrifice and helpfulness from the mother of an Eagle Scout which has led to this evening. As the symbol of what this mother has made possible, we now ask Quin to present his mother with a miniature Eagle Pin.”

“Your father has stood by you over the years and has offered his encouragement and assistance. As the symbol of what he has contributed to your attainment of this award, we now ask you to present him with a miniature Eagle pin.”

Quin is a student at the University of Vermont in Burlington where he studies computer sciences. He is entering his junior year in September.

Scoutmaster Doody-Remington said to all the Eagle Scouts present, “I would like to thank you for letting me serve as your Scoutmaster and as your Project Coach prior to, during, and after your Eagle projects. I pushed you on your Eagle project and Eagle booklet as much as you pushed me during my initial injury and my inability to walk independently. In the end we learned from each other to Never give up!”

