Library



CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Friday, July 26 Carrabassett Valley Public Library (CVPL) & Community Center proudly hosts a Wine & Cheese Reception Friday, July 26 from 4:30-6 p.m., featuring a Locals Art Exhibit through August 2024. The show will display artwork by Barry White, Peggy Bishop, Isaac White, Betsy Bass, Gareth Warren, Janice Tandy, Daniel Jalbert & Penny Ross. Room for more artists, first come first served! Email cvlibrarydirector@gmail.com or call 207-237-3535

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — On Tuesday, July 30 at 4:30 p.m. CVPL will host Maine author Cathie Pelletier for a Book Talk & Signing! Cathie Pelletier is the author of sixteen books beginning with The Funeral Makers, her first novel published by Macmillan in 1986. Her most recent book is Northeaster, A Story of Courage & Survival in the Blizzard of 1952, released January 2023 by Pegasus Books/Simon & Schuster. Evangeline’s Journey is due in 2024.

Play

VIENNA — The Vienna Historical Society will present its annual play, “Romance in Vienny” at the Vienna Union Hall, 5 Vienna Mtn Rd at 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday, July 25 and 26, and 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, July 27. After a short sing-a-long of old-time music to get in the mood, cast members from neighboring towns will bring small town living in the 1920’s to life with all its personalities, eccentricities, shenanigans, activities and affairs of the heart in days gone by.

The play is written by our own local playwright, Beverly Wight Smith and is presented in a lighthearted, somewhat slapstick fashion for an hour or two of fun and relaxation. Admission: $10/adults, $5/kids 12 and under. Handicapped Accessible. Refreshments will be provided. For more information contact Ellie Andrews – 207-293-2044

Advertisement

Job Corps

REGION — Penobscot Job Corps is accepting applications for eligible youth ages 16-24. Job Corps offers hands-on training in high demand careers and students receive free housing, meals, medical care, living allowance, training clothing and more. Career counseling and job referrals are provided upon program completion. Contact Alison Moyer at 207-881-3366 or moyer.alison@jobcorps.org today to speak to an admissions counselor about trade program offerings.”

Worship

FARMINGTON — Friday, August 16, at 7 p.m. Revive & Energize Worship Night at Farmington Baptist Church with uplifting music performed by local artists including Tim and Sue Lambert, Craig Hutchinson, Cathi Burke, Jim Creznic, Steve and Ivan Moore, Bob Kerr and Bill Russo. 194 Whittier Road, Farmington. Join us for an evening of praise and Christian fellowship! This is a Free Family Event. For more information, please call the church at 207-779-0731

Bible School

FARMINGTON —“The Great Jungle Journey,” Vacation Bible School, will be held at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington, Monday through Friday, July 29-August 2. It’s an epic cruise from Genesis to Revelation from 9:00 a.m. to Noon each day as we focus on the Seven Cs of History. Classes will be provided for ages 4 through Grade 6. Children will enjoy a fun time of exciting Bible Lessons, puppets, games, songs, crafts, science experiments, and snow cones! This event is FREE and open to the public. You can register at the door or call 778-9696 to register in advance.

Advertisement

Supper

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meal for Friday, July 26 will be sausage hoagies, green peppers, and onions, pineapple, coleslaw, oven fries, with strawberry poke cake for dessert. All meals served at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal by Thursday. 897-2122. Eat in optional.

Lunch

INDUSTRY — News Flash! —The Industry Senior Social is now the “All Ages Potluck Social.” Everyone is welcome. The social will be held the third Thursday of each month (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 15) Lunches will continue through November or maybe through the winter, if there is enough interest. Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Starting in August, we’ll have a sign up for potluck and still take donations for activities. Free lunch and usually an activity. August 15 will be the next lunch, menu to be announced. FMI call Kathy 860-8102.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In August, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, August 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. Enter the church building, located at 235 Main St., through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Advertisement

Concerts

JAY — French Falls Park located at 28 French Falls Lane in Jay, right across from the Spruce Mt Middle School will be hosting several free concerts this summer. Mark your calendars on Thursday August 22 at 5:30 p.m., well known local musicians Matt & the Barnburners will take the stage.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Music will again fill the air this summer around the Livermore Falls Gazebo on Water Street. Artists will perform from 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Artists will perform with weather permitting, please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy, No smoking or vaping near musicians or other patrons. Please be courteous. Musicians are encouraged to contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins at 207-779-7345 if they would like to perform on the schedule. Artists are added to the schedule as they can commit themselves.

On Mondays, Stained Grass will be the featured performer, 6-8 p.m. They will perform each Monday July 29; August 3, 12, 19, 26 and Sept. 2, 9, 16. Stained Grass is a Bluegrass band, performing a variety of favorite musical selection. Band members are: Paula Kaiser, Forest Blood, Kirk Lindstrom and Liz Blood.

Boots and Jeans will perform every other Wednesday, August 7, August 21, September 4, September 11. Boots and Jeans is a band that includes Margaret Arsenault and friends. The band performs a wide variety of Country and Bluegrass

Matt Gilbert will be featured on the third Tuesday of each month: Tuesday, August 20, and September 17. Matt Gilbert is a local artist performing Classic Pop, Country and Rock. He encourages the audience to sing along with many familiar melodies.

Dennis Moro performs every other Wednesday, July 31, August 14, August 28, Sept 4, 11 and 25. Singer songwriter Dennis Moro, Maine Ole Opry member, will be performing his acoustic music featuring cover times as well as his original music.

Farmers Mkt.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: