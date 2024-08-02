FARMINGTON — The Farmington Public Library is thrilled to announce an upcoming art exhibition featuring the work of local artists Lisa Laflin, Brent Laflin, and Chris Warren. This family affair will showcase a diverse range of artistic styles, from upcycled creations and metal sculptures to expressive paintings. The exhibition will be on display from August through October.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, August 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments, and immerse themselves in the captivating artwork displayed throughout the library.

Lisa Laflin, a New Vineyard resident and owner of Wears & Wares in Farmington, is known for her innovative upcycled pieces, collages, and fiber art. Her husband, Brent Laflin, works for Maine Behavioral Health and is a skilled sculptor who transforms metal parts into unique and eye-catching creations. Chris Warren, Lisa’s sister, is a retired RSU 9 educator whose paintings often feature expressive clouds and local landscapes. She lives in Farmington with her husband, Bob.

The Farmington Public Library is excited to host this talented family of artists. Their work will add a vibrant and inspiring touch to the space, and we invite the community to come and experience their creativity firsthand.

To support the library, raffle tickets will be available for purchase throughout the exhibition. The grand prize is a piece of art generously donated by one of the artists. Tickets are $1 each or ten for $5. All proceeds benefit the Farmington Public Library.

Your unwanted treasures can also support the library! Wears & Wares is now accepting consignment items on behalf of the Farmington Public Library. Your gently used items will find new life while generating funds for the library. It’s a win-win! Learn more about this exciting partnership on the library website or by visiting the library in person.

