LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in August. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

Due to COVID-19, Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom – Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m. Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m. Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT, Location: Zoom and in person at SeniorsPlus Lewiston. Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary. Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself. Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

AARP Smart Driving – Date: Monday, August 12, Time: Noon–4 p.m., Instructor: AARP Staff, Rich, Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston, Cost: $25 non-AARP member, $20 member (cash or check, day of). The AARP Smart Driver Course is the nation’s first refresher course specifically designed for drivers aged 50 and older. In many states, drivers may benefit from a discount on their auto insurance premium upon completing the course. And you will learn something new along the way. In fact, an evaluation of the course found that 97% of participants changed at least one driving habit as a result of what they learned. Plus, safer driving can save you more than just money. The course teaches proven driving techniques to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Walk-in Tech Assistance on Tuesdays, August 6, 13, and 20. Time: 1–3 p.m. Facilitator: Michael Burd. Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton. Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Michael Burd, Technology Literacy, CTE and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, will be here to help.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’ Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton. Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for updates.

Rome, Italy. Date: Thursday, August 8. Time: 11 a.m. Discovering the Hidden Gems of Small Town British Columbia, Canada

Dates: Thursday, August 15 – Time: 11 a.m. Destination to be announced

Dates: Thursday, August 22- Time: 11 a.m. — Destination to be announced

Dates: Thursday, August 29 Time: 11 a.m.

Coffee and Cribbage – Date: Thursdays, Time: 9–10:30 a.m. Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton. Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.

Loose Ends Knitting Group – Dates: Tuesdays, Time: 1–2 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton. Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

E-Bike Demo—Wilton, Dates: Tuesday, August 27, Time: 1–3 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton. Join the Bicycle Coalition of Maine at SeniorsPlus in Wilton as we offer a free e-bike demo. E-bikes are easy to learn, easy to use and make riding fun and accessible again.

Opening Minds through Art (OMA)- Dates: Thursdays, August, 8, 15, 22, 29, September 5, and Friday, September 13, Time: 1–2 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton. Opening Minds through Art (OMA) strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line.

Save the Date! Estate Planning Info Session – Date: Tuesday, September 3, Time: 10–11 a.m., Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton.

Online Groups and Offerings

AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar. Date/time: At your convenience. Presenter: AT&T staff. Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Fraud & Scams Prevention. Date/time: At your convenience. Location: Online video. Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Caregiver Groups and Resources

Caregiver Support Groups —Wilton. Starts Thursday, August 1 (every first Thursday of the month). Time: 3–4:15 p.m. Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW, Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton. Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group—Wilton (on hiatus) Date: Returns Thursday, September 19. Time: 6–7:30 p.m. Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff. Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton. Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this monthly meeting is on break until Thursday, September 19. FMI: Brigid at 207-827-2331 or brigid@affm.net.

