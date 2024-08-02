Papermaking



LIVERMORE FALLS — Come visit Maine’s Paper and Heritage Museum on Saturday August 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 22 Church Street in Livermore Falls to celebrate our Papermaking Heritage. Hot dogs,”Marty’s Famous Meatballs”, potato salad, chips, celebration cake and drinks will be served. The event is at no charge but donations to help the Paper Museum obtain a matching grant to fix our roof would be greatly appreciated. There will also be speakers at 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m.

Donna Cassese, a longtime employee of SAPPI Paper Co., will give a talk on “How The Wood Products Industry Is Evolving.” In the afternoon, David Record, a Livermore Falls native who was raised on a Moose Hill farm and a longtime employee of S.D. Warren and Sappi Paper will speak about his ancestors Alvin Record and family. Alvin Record was one of the first industrialists in Livermore Falls who started several manufacturing facilities in the area which include a Foundry and the first Paper Mill in the Livermore / Jay area.

Picnic tables will be set up outside so visitors can sit down reminiscing about the “good old days”, renew old friendships or make new ones. In addition to hands-on papermaking and origami demonstrations and instruction.

Sales

NO. JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another sale on Saturday, August 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Grange is celebrating 150 years so stop in and check out the sale, support your local Grange. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will be food items. There are some small pieces of furniture. This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information. Also call 207-208-9225 for more information.

WILTON — Wilton United Methodist Church Blueberry Festival – Baked Goods & Lobster Luncheon. 600 Main Street, Wilton, Maine. Friday August 2 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday August 3 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Join for all things blueberry! Friday August 2 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., whole blueberry pies ($16-$18) and Lobster Bag Lunch including lobster roll, chips, drink, and either blueberry cake or brownie for ONLY $23 Best deal in the State! Live music from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. To pre-order your Lobster Bag lunch call 645-4885 or 778-5927. Saturday Luncheon 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with meatball subs, finger sandwiches, hotdogs, and assorted homemade blueberry desserts.

Geology



CHESTERVILLE — In 2023 Maine Geological Survey geologist Lindsay Theis and Mount Blue High School Earth Science teacher Patti Millette investigated areas in Farmington Falls and Chesterville in order to update the surficial geology mapping (Surficial materials are those at or near the Earth’s surface) for the State. The two researchers team up again to present their findings and answer questions, August 4, at 2 p.m. The Meeting House is honored to host this presentation; this event is free and open to the public.The Meeting House is located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville.

Concert

FARMINGTON —Folk Duo Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards return to perform at the Old South Church Concert Series, 235 Main Street, on Thursday, August 15, at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30. Tickets can be purchased online at www.farmingtonucc.org/events. Tickets can be reserved by calling 207-491-5919 and will be available at the door as space allows. Adults $25, Seniors (65+) and Students (12yrs+) $20, Children under 12 free.

Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Friday, July 26, Carrabassett Valley Public Library (CVPL) & Community Center proudly hosted a Wine & Cheese Reception Friday, July 26. The exhibit is featuring a Locals Art Exhibit through August 2024. The show will display artwork by Barry White, Peggy Bishop, Isaac White, Betsy Bass, Gareth Warren, Janice Tandy, Daniel Jalbert & Penny Ross. Room for more artists, first come first served! Email cvlibrarydirector@gmail.com or call 207-237-3535 Job Corps REGION — Penobscot Job Corps is accepting applications for eligible youth ages 16-24. Job Corps offers hands-on training in high demand careers and students receive free housing, meals, medical care, living allowance, training clothing and more. Career counseling and job referrals are provided upon program completion. Contact Alison Moyer at 207-881-3366 or moyer.alison@jobcorps.org today to speak to an admissions counselor about trade program offerings.” Worship FARMINGTON — Friday, August 16, at 7 p.m. Revive & Energize Worship Night at Farmington Baptist Church with uplifting music performed by local artists including Tim and Sue Lambert, Craig Hutchinson, Cathi Burke, Jim Creznic, Steve and Ivan Moore, Bob Kerr and Bill Russo. 194 Whittier Road, Farmington. Join us for an evening of praise and Christian fellowship! This is a Free Family Event. For more information, please call the church at 207-779-0731 Supper JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meal for Friday, August 2, will be pasta, chicken Caesar salad, bread, cherry dump cake for dessert for dessert. All meals served at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal by Thursday. 897-2122. Eat in optional. Lunch INDUSTRY — News Flash! —The Industry Senior Social is now the “All Ages Potluck Social.” Everyone is welcome. The social will be held the third Thursday of each month (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 15) Lunches will continue through November or maybe through the winter, if there is enough interest. Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Starting in August, we’ll have a sign up for potluck and still take donations for activities. Free lunch and usually an activity. August 15 will be the next lunch, menu to be announced. FMI call Kathy 860-8102. Essentials FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In August, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, August 28, from 2 – 4 p.m. Enter the church building, located at 235 Main St., through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you. Concerts JAY — French Falls Park located at 28 French Falls Lane in Jay, right across from the Spruce Mt Middle School will be hosting several free concerts this summer. Mark your calendars on Thursday August 22 at 5:30 p.m., well known local musicians Matt & the Barnburners will take the stage. LIVERMORE FALLS — Music will again fill the air this summer around the Livermore Falls Gazebo on Water Street. Artists will perform from 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Artists will perform with weather permitting, please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy, No smoking or vaping near musicians or other patrons. Please be courteous. Musicians are encouraged to contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins at 207-779-7345 if they would like to perform on the schedule. Artists are added to the schedule as they can commit themselves.

On Mondays, Stained Grass will be the featured performer, 6-8 p.m. They will perform each Monday August 3, 12, 19, 26 and Sept. 2, 9, 16. Stained Grass is a Bluegrass band, performing a variety of favorite musical selection.

Boots and Jeans will perform every other Wednesday, August 7, August 21, September 4, September 11. Boots and Jeans performs a wide variety of Country and Bluegrass

Matt Gilbert will be featured on the third Tuesday of each month: Tuesday, August 20, and September 17. Matt Gilbert is a local artist performing Classic Pop, Country and Rock. He encourages the audience to sing along with many familiar melodies.

Dennis Moro performs every other Wednesday, July 31, August 14, August 28, Sept 4, 11 and 25. Singer songwriter Dennis Moro, Maine Ole Opry member, will be performing his acoustic music featuring cover times as well as his original music. Farmers Mkt. PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares. Meetings LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls. LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls. LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: