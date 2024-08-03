Children line up Saturday to cool off on the waterslide set up at Kineowatha Park during the Wilton Blueberry Festival. Temperatures rose to the 80s during the second day of the festival. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
The Wilton Blueberry Festival mascot, Wilson, poses Friday where he was giving high fives and fist bumps during the fun run/5K/10K in Wilton. Wilson was a hit with children and adults attending the festival. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Children line up Friday for firefighter helmets and fire truck rides during the first day of the Wilton Blueberry Festival in Wilton. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal