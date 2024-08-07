FARMINGTON — At a special town meeting Tuesday night, voters authorized federal funding for a skateboard park on Prescott Street and approved three other articles.

The meeting lasted less than 10 minutes with no questions asked. Fewer than 20 attended and most were town employees or officials.

Related Farmington voters to act on skateboard park funding Tuesday

Voters authorized federal funding for The Dragon’s Nest skateboard park renovations. Voter approval was needed because perpetual care comes with properties awarded those grants, Matthew Foster, director of Parks and Recreation, said in June.

Also approved were a retirement plan change for Farmington Fire Rescue Department firefighters, a new tree ordinance and amendments to the town’s traffic ordinance.

Copy the Story Link