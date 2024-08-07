FARMINGTON — At a special town meeting Tuesday night, voters authorized federal funding for a skateboard park on Prescott Street and approved three other articles.

A conceptual design shows The Dragon’s Nest skateboard park on Prescott Street in Farmington. Voters Tuesday approved a $110,000 grant toward the $200,000 to $240,000 project. File photo

The meeting lasted less than 10 minutes with no questions asked. Fewer than 20 attended and most were town employees or officials.

Related

Farmington voters to act on skateboard park funding Tuesday

Voters authorized federal funding for The Dragon’s Nest skateboard park renovations. Voter approval was needed because perpetual care comes with properties awarded those grants, Matthew Foster, director of Parks and Recreation, said in June.

Also approved were a retirement plan change for Farmington Fire Rescue Department firefighters, a new tree ordinance and amendments to the town’s traffic ordinance.

 

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Farmington Board of Selectmen, Farmington Maine, Franklin Journal, special town meeting, Sun Journal
Related Stories
Latest Articles