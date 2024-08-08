FARMINGTON — The University of Maine System (UMS) Board of Trustees will address critical decisions regarding the University of Maine at Farmington *(UMF) properties at their Sept. 15 meeting in Farmington. Samantha Warren, director of external affairs for UMS, highlighted proposals to sell several UMF properties as part of a strategic plan to enhance financial sustainability and operational efficiency.

The properties slated for sale include a building and land at 147 Farmington Falls Road, two undeveloped properties at 289 Middle Street and Johnson Heights/Granite Heights, and one underutilized residential building yet to be determined. These sales are likely to occur in 2025.

This initiative is part of a broader UMS strategy to focus resources on the university’s core mission of providing high-quality education and support services, Warren said.

The UMS Board of Trustees’ Finance, Facilities, and Technology [FFT] Committee approved motions June 26 to authorize the sale of these properties. The approved sales are expected to yield significant financial benefits, including operational savings and funds designated for constructing a new 6,500-square-foot facilities management building on campus, anticipated to cost up to $600,000, resulting in a net reduction of 11,000 square feet of built space, and saving UMF at least $35,000 annually in operating costs.

“These sales are not just about financial gains; they represent our commitment to responsible stewardship of university resources,” Warren emphasized, highlighting the board’s commitment to transparency and community engagement throughout the process.

“Consistent with that, if authorized, the transfer of these properties will result in new revenue and cost savings necessary for our system to maintain affordability for our students, create new opportunities for local communities and importantly, to invest our limited resources in the infrastructure essential to recruiting and retaining students and delivering on our mission for Maine,” Warren added.

“In some cases, these transfers will return valuable property to local tax rolls, generating needed revenue for Maine municipalities,” Warren said. “In other cases, these buildings and land are being repurposed in ways that meet needs in the community, such as the system’s earlier sale of undeveloped land in Bangor for the construction of 50 units of affordable senior housing.”

The FFT Committee’s June meeting addressed other projects, including the sale of the Frederick Hutchinson Center in Belfast and several UMaine capital projects focused on workforce development and research in sustainable aquaculture and food innovation. These changes aim to make better use of physical space due to shifts in demographics and how education is delivered, with over one-third of the system’s credit hours now earned online.

According to a blog post on maine.edu, UMaine attempted to increase the Belfast center’s usage by expanding promotions and offering more academic courses and conference bookings. However, despite these efforts, the university decided to close the facility and issue a competitive request for purchase, lease, or creative alternative proposals only after it became clear that continuing to operate the center was not financially viable.

