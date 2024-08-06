RUMFORD — Superintendent Deb Alden told the board of directors Monday that this year’s $37 million school budget will be frozen for a few reasons.

Regional School Unit 10 directors, meeting Mountain Valley High School, were told by Alden the reasons for freezing the 2024-25 budget approved by voters in June include the district’s “need to do some things to the (Mountain Valley) Middle School before school starts (in September).”

Although the middle school building in Mexico will be demolished when the new prekindergarten through grade eight school is completed in late 2025 or early 2026, students will attend MVMS this year until the new school is ready for them.

Alden said that the middle school building has air quality issues that need to be remedied before school starts. “One of the things we were told to do would make the biggest difference is remove all the hall carpets,” and asbestos, she said.

Devin Roberts, the district’s director of facilities and transportation, also spoke about the indoor air quality study done on June 25 at MVMS which found high levels of mold spore activity in a custodial closet and the boys locker room, among other areas.

Another reason to freeze the 2024-25 budget, Alden said, is that the district ended its 2023-24 school year budget without “a considerable amount of carryover (monies),” as they usually have. Also, MaineCare health insurance costs have increased for the district, “considerably so … so, we could potentially have the same issue going forward into 2025 because, of course, we’ve already done our budget,” she said.

A freeze in the budget means that instead of local money paying for things, grants will be used. This includes paying for courses like professional development for educators, and classroom and office supplies will be purchased only if “absolutely needed.”

The schools may also forego new uniforms for extracurricular activities, no new furniture will be purchased, and no overtime or limited overtime for staff, were some examples that Alden listed. Also, field trips for students will be limited to local areas or held virtually.

District administrators and Alden plan to regroup to reconsider the budget freeze in December, she said.

