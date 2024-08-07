FARMINGTON — MaineHealth Medical Group (MHMG) President Dr. Aileen Mickey recently presented Amanda Read, a medical assistant in MaineHealth Pediatrics Farmington (formerly Franklin Health Pediatrics), with the prestigious Francine M. Rideout Service Excellence Award. This award is given to care team members who consistently demonstrate exceptional delivery of customer service and overall service excellence in their daily interactions with patients, colleagues, and the community.

Read was nominated by coworker Destiny Nelson who stated in her nomination, “Amanda goes above and beyond for our patients and our staff. She works so hard filling in anywhere that has a need. PSR call out? She comes in. Medical assistant call out? She comes in. Thank you for all that you do for this office and for the hospital.”

The Francine Rideout Service Excellence Award was rolled out at Franklin two years ago. It is an annual award given to a small number of recipients in the MHMG each year. A care team member from Pediatrics has received this award every year since its inception here including previous recipients Lori Ireland and Jaime Furka.

Honorees are selected from a pool of dedicated care team members who exemplify the highest standards of care and professionalism, but also serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Francine M. Rideout, whose values and dedication continue to inspire and shape the organization’s culture of service excellence.

