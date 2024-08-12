JAY — The Select Board voted unanimously to accept a bid for new flooring at the Municipal Building, which houses the Town Office and Police Department, from a Farmington company.

The contract is contingent on references being checked out.

Three bids were received for carpeting and tile flooring in the building: Northland Custom Flooring of Farmington bid $27,801; Pro-Flooring Installation & Cleaning Services of Livermore Falls bid $27,741; and Classic Flooring of Scarborough bid $28,830.

The Livermore Falls bid didn’t have the correct baseboard listed but staff called and they would be willing to put the baseboard listed in for the same price without charging extra, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

Select Board voted to award the contract to Northland Flooring. It is a complete bid and the price is only $60 difference, Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro said.

In other business, the board awarded the contract for repairs to the Whistle Stop Trail to Cousineau of Wilton for $128,528.

The trail and sewer line needs to be restored due to storm washouts from June 29, 2023. The intended work plans to bring back facilities to pre-disaster design, function and capacity within the existing footprint of the trail.

The town received three bids for the work. The other two bidders were Jean Castonguay Logging and Excavation of Livermore Falls, who bid $134,830, and Prattt & Sons of Mechanic Falls who bid $216,860.

Selectmen also approved three of five members that volunteered to be on the Road Committee. Select Board Chairman Terry Bergeron said the John Johnson, the town’s public works director, wants to keep the committee at six at large members. LaFreniere put out a request for road committee members.

Residents Kenneth Cyr, Ronald Gehrke III and Jen Lynch were approved to be members of the board. They join members wishing to continue to serve, Bruce Stevens, Greg Roy and Paul Gingras. Bergeron and Selectperson Tom Goding are ex officio members of the board and LaFreniere and Johnson serve as staff for the committee.

The board also tabled action on a draft policy that would allow officers on the Jay Police Department to take a cruiser home if they live in Jay. The chief of Jay already has permission to take a cruiser home. Only one other officer lives in Jay. It would be at the chief’s discretion.

The policy would allow jay Police Department officers who live in Jay to be able to take cruisers home, at the discretion of the chief, if they are going to work a consecutive shift.

Bergeron asked a question about if the cruiser was at an officer’s house and tree fell on it, who would pay for the damage. LaFreniere said she would ask the insurance carrier that question. They already included information from Maine Municipal Association, the town’s insurance carrier, in the policy.

The policy will be taken up at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 meeting at the Town Office.

