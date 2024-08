Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, August 17 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more. The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. The Auxiliary is selling tickets for over 15 gift baskets through September 28. Winners will be drawn at the Annual Apple Pumpkin Festival. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Car Wash

FARMINGTON —American Legion Car Wash, Saturday August 17, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Wiles Monument Center, Farm8ngton Falls Road. Rain date Sunday. Any donations gratefully accepted. Helps to support continued veterans services. FMI 207-592-1247.

Strut for Strays

FARMINGTON — Please join Franklin County Animal Shelter for the much-awaited “Strut For Strays” timed 5k run event on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Titcomb Mountain – dogs are very welcome. Lace up your running shoes for a competitive race or you can take a nice, leisurely stroll around the trail. Together, we will make a difference in the lives of shelter animals who are seeking their forever homes. Whether you are a seasoned runner or just simply enjoy a pleasant walk, this event welcomes all animal lovers, and you are welcome to bring your dogs to strut right beside you.

By participating in Strut for Strays, you will be advocating for the well-being of our beloved strays, and every stride you take will pave the way to a brighter future for them. Join us at Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope, 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Same day registration is at 8 a.m. and the Race/Walk begins at 9 a.m. For more information go to https://fcanimalshelter.org/strut-for-strays-2024

Magic Show

PHILLIPS — Dana Perkins, Ventriloquist & Magic Show returns to the Phillips Area Community Center, Wednesday August 14 at 3 p.m. This popular show is FREE and is excellent family entertainment for adults, teenagers and children ages 5 or older. For this program, Perkins brings two footlockers (and more.) tricks, juggling, paper cutting and at least 3 ventriloquist puppets, including his giant bird puppet “Pee Wee Rainbow” (almost 6′ tall). Please arrive early for best seating. This is a popular show and fills up early. This show is sponsored by Scott & Sylvia Adams. For more information contact: Winona at 207-639-4296.

Concert

FARMINGTON —Folk Duo Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards return to perform at the Old South Church Concert Series, 235 Main Street, on Thursday, August 15, at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.farmingtonucc.org/events. Tickets can be reserved by calling 207-491-5919 and will be available at the door as space allows. Adults $25, Seniors (65+) and Students (12yrs+) $20, Children under 12 free.

Job Corps

REGION — Penobscot Job Corps is accepting applications for eligible youth ages 16-24. Job Corps offers hands-on training in high demand careers and students receive free housing, meals, medical care, living allowance, training clothing and more. Career counseling and job referrals are provided upon program completion. Contact Alison Moyer at 207-881-3366 or moyer.alison@jobcorps.org today to speak to an admissions counselor about trade program offerings.”

Worship



FARMINGTON — Originally scheduled for Friday, August 16, at 7 p.m. The Worship Night has been postponed to a date TBD. Watch here for updated information. Revive & Energize Worship Night at Farmington Baptist Church with uplifting music performed by local artists including Tim and Sue Lambert, Craig Hutchinson, Cathi Burke, Jim Creznic, Steve and Ivan Moore, Bob Kerr and Bill Russo. 194 Whittier Road, Farmington. Join us for an evening of praise and Christian fellowship. This is a Free Family Event. For more information, please call the church at 207-779-0731

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meal for Friday, August 16, will be pork roast, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, spiced apple cake for dessert. Tonight is Dinner and Dance night. Eat in optional dinner dance $20. Dance only $10. 6 to 9 p.m. All meals served at 5 p.m. Suggested $12 donation. Please call ahead to reserve your meal by Thursday. 897-2122.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, August 17, there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine , from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Oven Baked BBQ Brisket with Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce, Spaghetti Pasta lightly coated with Olive Oil and Garlic topped with Parmesan Cheese, Garden Salad, Dinner Roll, and Homemade Blueberry Cake for dessert. The price will be $12 for adults and $6 for those under 12. Public Suppers are sit down service in the hall. Take out by In Person request will be available. Hope to see you all there. Please contact for more details: Robert Lawrence 207-778-2354, Clint Coolidge 207-645-4053, David Baker 207-491-9466

Lunch

INDUSTRY — The Industry Senior Social is now the “All Ages Potluck Social.” Everyone is welcome. The social will be held the third Thursday of each month (11 a.m. -1 p.m. August 15) Lunches will continue through November or maybe through the winter, if there is enough interest. Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Starting in August, we’ll have a sign up for potluck and still take donations for activities. Free lunch and usually an activity. August 15 will be the next lunch, menu to be announced. FMI call Kathy 860-8102.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In August, the Essentials Closet will be open on Wednesday, August 28, from 2 – 4 p.m. Enter the church building, located at 235 Main St., through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Concerts

JAY — French Falls Park located at 28 French Falls Lane in Jay, right across from the Spruce Mt Middle School will be hosting several free concerts this summer. Mark your calendars on Thursday August 22 at 5:30 p.m., well known local musicians Matt & the Barnburners will take the stage.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Music will again fill the air this summer around the Livermore Falls Gazebo on Water Street. Artists will perform from 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Artists will perform with weather permitting, please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy, No smoking or vaping near musicians or other patrons. Please be courteous. Musicians are encouraged to contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins at 207-779-7345 if they would like to perform on the schedule. Artists are added to the schedule as they can commit themselves.

On Mondays, Stained Grass will be the featured performer, 6-8 p.m. They will perform each Monday August 19, 26 and Sept. 2, 9, 16. Stained Grass is a Bluegrass band, performing a variety of favorite musical selection.

Boots and Jeans will perform every other Wednesday, August 21, September 4, September 11. Boots and Jeans performs a wide variety of Country and Bluegrass

Matt Gilbert will be featured on the third Tuesday of each month: Tuesday, August 20, and September 17. Matt Gilbert is a local artist performing Classic Pop, Country and Rock. He encourages the audience to sing along with many familiar melodies.

Dennis Moro performs every other Wednesday, August 14, August 28, Sept 4, 11 and 25. Singer songwriter Dennis Moro, Maine Ole Opry member, will be performing his acoustic music featuring cover times as well as his original music.

Farmers Mkt.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.