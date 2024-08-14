My first early memory of the effect of labeling was the jingle: “When it says Libby’s, Libby’s, Libby’s on the label, label, label, you will like it like it on your table, table, table.” There was no sidestepping that message, complete with its catchy rhythm. The assumption was that the jingle was stating the truth, setting us up to expect the brand to be so good that there were no options but to like the product. Labeling certainly has its place in consumerism.

Growing up, I never thought about the consequences of labeling, even though they affected how I made decisions or others made decisions for or about me. Labeling seems more prevalent now in all areas of life as a means to encourage people not to think lest they come up with a different outlook or even the truth. Perhaps they’ve always been there; I’m just more aware.

From a humanity perspective, there are two primary forms of labeling. One is the labels we give ourselves. They are affirmations that can affect our self-esteem negatively or positively, as well as our identity. Princess, athlete, basketcase, diabetic, autistic, stupid, bully and the list goes on. These labels set us up to have certain expectations of ourselves.

We internalize and normalize these until we meet those expectations, and then decide we can’t do this or that because of our given label. We may have a condition such as dyslexia, but that is not who we are. Every person is limitless. Labeling ourselves sets the stage for how others learn to think of us.

The other form of labeling is when other people label us. As an example, labeling a student a troublemaker may cause a teacher to see them that way, no matter how they are. Students who come from what we think of as a successful family are thought of as smart and capable. When that student is accused of wrongdoing, we discount it because they “come from a good family.” These are examples of labels being used as decision-makers.

Labels invoke a false view by creating a design around them to meet our expectations. Assumptions and expectations made by labeling create an unbalanced approach to life, no matter if it is directed toward ourselves or other people. We come to rely on other people’s belief systems and opinions as facts. When used as a decision maker, they can weaken society.

Be curious. Have conversations. Introduce students and staff to safe places to talk and share experiences. One of my favorite opportunities is compassion circles, also known as talk circles. These are places where we are just who we are and not limited by who and what others think we are. It would be a great school or work campaign to bring awareness to how labels are limiting and defining.

People are autonomous. They are not meant to be labeled or categorized, informed by a limiting world that prescribes an identification that often leads to misinformation.

