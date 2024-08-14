FARMINGTON — Who is ready for this year’s COLOR ME UNITED 5K Walk/Run? Mark your calendars for August 24 and register now. Runners will leave the Narrow Gauge parking lot at 9 a.m., walkers will follow at 9:05 a.m. …and everyone will be colorful when they finish. Individuals entry fee is $30 and teams are $25 per person. Register or donate at www.uwtva.org

The COLOR ME UNITED 5K is generously sponsored by MaineHealth Franklin Hospital (formerly FMH), Poland Spring, Full Bloom Hydroponics Garden & Center, and LEAP Community.

Remember that your participation in our events, benefits our community through programs that focus on youth, transportation and basic needs. All proceeds are invested back into OUR community, helping neighbors, family, and friends.

