JAY — The 14-mile Whistle Stop Trail from Jay to West Farmington is fully open more than a year after flooding closed sections in June 2023.

Volunteers from the Western Maine ATV Club did most of the work to put a temporary patch on the trail in the Look Brook Circle section of North Jay, club President Bob Dalot said Monday.

Financing for a permanent fix is still up on the air.

It’s unknown how much the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse for expenses. President Joe Biden in September 2023 approved a major disaster declaration for the June 29, 2023, storm to help Maine recover from the flood damage.

A section of trail from Steve’s Family Market in Wilton and heading south toward My Dad’s Place in North Jay was closed for over a year because it was heavily damaged in the flash flood. Several deep washouts had to be repaired, including one 50 feet deep.

There were other sections that were closed temporarily but repaired to allow access to some parts of the trail prior to August.

“Very happy to announce the Whistle Stop Trail reopened,” the Western Maine ATV Club posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. “You will see some changes in the trails. We are asking everyone to use four-wheel drive when going down the dip by Look Brook Circle. It is very sandy. This will help us maintain and keep it open. Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen. It took multiple hours and hard work.

Thank you to Kimball Farrington for all his hard work. Also a special thank you to PolyCor (in North Jay) for the stone,” the post reads.

The rail trail is owned by the state.

It was initially estimated to cost about $860,000 to fix, Brian Bronson, a retired supervisor of the state’s Off Road Recreational Vehicle Program, said last year. The actual cost is unknown.

“This is a temporary patch,” Dalot said.

Brian Milligan, state recreational trail coordinator, worked with the the club to make temporary repairs to the damaged areas, Dalot said.

“With the trail down, the economy took a beating,” Dalot said. Riders typically stop at stores or restaurants along the way.

Milligan praised Western Maine club for the hard work members did to get the trail useable.

A bridge was also built as a temporary fix near Begin Road in North Jay.

Milligan said he hopes the trail will remain open so snowmobilers will be able to use it.

