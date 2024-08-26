• Jason Masterson, 49, Wilton, warrant three counts of failure to appear, Saturday, Aug. 17, in Wilton, $600 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Annette J. Krumbach, 35, Wilton, operating under the influence, Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Wilton, $150 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Heather M. Conley, 49, Carthage, Friday, Aug. 23, in Carthage, $140 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Ty K. Looney, warrant violation of bail, robbery, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal restraint, violation condition of release, Friday, Aug. 23, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

