WELD – The Town Hall in Weld drew a crowd on Thursday, Aug. 22, for the Author Talk and Book Signing event. Eleven Maine authors came together to read their work. Fiction, memoir, fantasy, art, and many more; a diverse array of genres were represented as authors dove into discussion about their passion for writing.

The event was hosted by the Weld Free Public Library and organized and led by long time Weld Library board member Maddy Bujold. She introduced the night’s theme, “Why do authors write?” saying that the motivation is different for many authors whether it be legacy, passion, need, or maybe even simply to write.

Louie Marin, a photographer and journalist, read poetry that he created using the titles he found in newspaper articles. He spoke about his time in the Air Force, how it was considered “taboo” to openly talk about emotions and mental health. It was then that he took up poetry, a way to explore those emotions privately.

Audience members were left inspired by the end of the event and had the opportunity to purchase books and have them signed by their authors.

