Sales

NO. JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another sale on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will be food items, possibly even fudge and small pies.. There are some small pieces of furniture, and even a rocking chair. This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information.

POW/MIA

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335. The post will be having their annual.POW-MIA recognition day at the POW MIA bridge in Jay at 6 p.m. Please take time to join us in remembering our comrades who were prisoners of war and missing in action. Your participation would be greatly appreciated. A light lunch of soup and sandwiches will be held at the Post after the ceremony.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In Sept., the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, Sept 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. Enter the church building, located at 235 Main St., through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Strut for Strays

FARMINGTON — Please join Franklin County Animal Shelter for the much-awaited “Strut For Strays” timed 5k run event on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Titcomb Mountain – dogs are very welcome. Lace up your running shoes for a competitive race or you can take a nice, leisurely stroll around the trail. Together, we will make a difference in the lives of shelter animals who are seeking their forever homes. Whether you are a seasoned runner or just simply enjoy a pleasant walk, this event welcomes all animal lovers, and you are welcome to bring your dogs to strut right beside you.

By participating in Strut for Strays, you will be advocating for the well-being of our beloved strays, and every stride you take will pave the way to a brighter future for them. Join us at Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope, 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Same day registration is at 8 a.m. and the Race/Walk begins at 9 a.m. For more information go to https://fcanimalshelter.org/strut-for-strays-2024

Job Corps

REGION — Penobscot Job Corps is accepting applications for eligible youth ages 16-24. Job Corps offers hands-on training in high demand careers and students receive free housing, meals, medical care, living allowance, training clothing and more. Career counseling and job referrals are provided upon program completion. Contact Alison Moyer at 207-881-3366 or moyer.alison@jobcorps.org today to speak to an admissions counselor about trade program offerings.”

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meal for Friday, Sept. 6, the meal will be glazed meatloaf, potatoes, corn and apple cobbler. For Sept. 13, the meal will be Lasagna, salad, garlic bread, with ambrosia for dessert. Eat in optional dinner. All meals served at 5 p.m. There will be no supper on Friday Sept. 20. Meals are $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meal 897-2122.

INDUSTRY — The Industry Senior Social is now the “All Ages Potluck Social.” Everyone is welcome. The social will be held the third Thursday of each month (11 a.m. -1 p.m., Sept 19) Lunches will continue through November or maybe through the winter, if there is enough interest. Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Starting in August, we’ll have a sign up for potluck and still take donations for activities. Free lunch and usually an activity. Sept. 19 will be the next lunch, menu to be announced. FMI call Kathy 860-8102.

Concerts

LIVERMORE FALLS — Music will fill the air around the Livermore Falls Gazebo on Water Street, as summer winds its way into fall. Artists will perform from 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Artists will perform with weather permitting, please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy, No smoking or vaping near musicians or other patrons. Please be courteous. Musicians are encouraged to contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins at 207-779-7345 if they would like to perform on the schedule. Artists are added to the schedule as they can commit themselves.

On Mondays, Stained Grass will be the featured performer, 6-8 p.m. They will perform each Monday Sept. 9, & 16. Stained Grass is a Bluegrass band, perform a variety of favorite musical selection.

Boots and Jeans will perform every other Wednesday, Sept. 4, Sept. 11. Boots and Jeans performs a wide variety of Country and Bluegrass

Matt Gilbert will be featured on the third Tuesday of each month: Tuesday, Sept. 17. Matt Gilbert is a local artist performing Classic Pop, Country and Rock. He encourages the audience to sing along with many familiar melodies.

Dennis Moro performs every other Wednesday, Sept 4, 11 and 25. Singer songwriter Dennis Moro, Maine Ole Opry member, will be performing his acoustic music featuring cover times as well as his original music.

Farmers Mkt.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

