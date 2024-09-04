JAY — Three firefighters were injured Tuesday night after a fire swept through a three-story, six-apartment house at 6 Jewell St. It displaced about 10 people.

The cause is under investigation, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

Everyone who lived there escaped uninjured with their dogs, if they had them. Some cats may be unaccounted for, he said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the building was fully involved. One tenant was unaccounted for but was found three to five minutes later with his dog.

Three firefighters were treated at the scene for injuries by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel, Booker said. They were treated and released at the scene.

State fire investigators and Jay firefighters are expected to be on the scene Wednesday to try and determine the cause, he said. Three investigators responded to the fire reported at at about 9:48 p.m.

Besides the apartment building, the fire burned two of the tenants’ vehicles in the parking lot, Booker said.

It destroyed a shed on the property and burned a workshop adjacent to the building at 8 Jewell St. There was also some heat damage to that residence.

At the adjacent 4 Jewell St., a residence had all of its windows blown on the side facing the fire from the heat, he said.

“There was extensive heat,” he said.

Six Jewell St. sits down in a driveway behind Franklin Savings Bank on Main Street and across from the St. Rose Church Community Center.

About 63 firefighters from the fire departments of Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls, Wilton, East Dixfield, Farmington, Chesterville and Turner.

Law enforcement from Jay, Livermore Falls, Wilton, and Franklin and Androscoggin counties responded to assist with traffic control, crowd control and help evacuate the residents in nearby buildings, Booker said. Three NorthStar EMS ambulances also responded to help along with Scott Greenleaf, superintendent of the Livermore Falls Water District.

The fire rekindled at about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, and firefighters returned to the scene.

American Red Cross was notified and is believed to be helping dislocated tenants.

Booker said he is working to find out who owns the building and if it is insured.

