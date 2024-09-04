LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in September. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES
Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’
— Regensburg, Bavaria Fall Festival
Date: Tuesday, September 3
Time: 2 p.m.
— Bath, England
Date: Tuesday, September 10
Time: 2 p.m.
— Split, Croatia
Date: Tuesday, September 17
Time: 2 p.m.
— Prague, Czech Republic
Date: Tuesday, September 24
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Destinations are subject to change. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.
Game Day
Dates: Wednesdays, September 4 and 18 (every first and third Wednesday)
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours.
Knitting Group
Dates: Wednesdays
Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.
Caregiver Info Session
Date: Monday, September 9
Time: 2–3 p.m.
Instructor: Heather Komulainen, Caregiver Programs Administrator
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Thousands of Mainers care for their loved ones who are older or have a disability or are raising a grandchild. Caregivers can also be a neighbor or friend helping an older adult or someone living with an Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related diagnosis. SeniorsPlus offers support, education, and funding to make being a caregiver a little easier. We also offer programs to allow caregivers the time to do things other than providing direct care. Learn more about the groups and programs offered at our Lewiston, Norway, and Wilton offices.
E-Bike Demo
Date: Wednesday, September 11
Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. (drop-in)
Instructor: Travis Clough of Bicycle Coalition of Maine
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Join the Bicycle Coalition of Maine at SeniorsPlus as we offer a free e-bike demo. E-bikes are easy to learn, easy to use, and make riding fun and accessible again.
Affordable Internet after the ACP
Date: Monday, September 16
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Facilitator: NDEC
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
We will look at the timeline published from the FCC regarding the Affordable Connectivity Program wind down, so you know what to expect. We will also look at several options which may help you get internet access you need at a price you can afford.
CMP: Understanding
Your Bill
Date: Thursday, September 19
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Instructor: Central Maine Power
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Understanding your energy use can help put you in control of your monthly bills. Learn about assistance options, how to read the bill, outages, community solar projects, and more.
AARP Frauds and Scams
Date: Monday, September 23
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Facilitator: Jessica Riseman
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Frauds and scams can take many forms. Do you know how to recognize a potential scam? What actions to take? This AARP Fraud Watch presentation will discuss identity theft, Romance Scams, imposter scams, and how to report these. You will have an opportunity to ask questions, get resources, guides, and more.
Falls Prevention Awareness Week
SeniorsPlus is committed to empowering all older adults in our community to reduce their risk of falls, which are one of the greatest causes of serious injuries and death among people over age 65. From September 23-27, SeniorsPlus is standing with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to mark Falls Prevention Awareness Week.
Tai Chi Reunion Practice
Date: Monday, September 23
Time: 3:30–4:30 p.m.
Instructor: Nancy Yocono
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
This fun practice session is for people who have taken Tai Chi for Health and Balance previously. September is Falls Prevention month. Let’s socialize and practice our forms together.
Reducing the Risk of Falls
Date: Tuesday, September 24
Time: 11 a.m.–noon
Instructor: Jessica Riseman
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
It seems that falls are common, no matter what age. However, for many older adults, an unexpected fall can result in a serious and costly injury. The good news is that falls can be prevented. Learn how to prevent falls and minimize your risk.
Rock N’ Talk
Date: Wednesday, September 25
Time: 1–3 p.m. (drop-in)
Instructor: Consumer Council System of Maine
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
During a Rock N’ Talk event, people spend time decorating rocks with phrases and/or images that inspire healing. Rock N’ Talk is a community project event that provides a safe and comfortable space for people to share their experiences with mental health and related services. We believe that everyone deserves access to quality mental healthcare, and your voice matters. All supplies provided.
Opening Minds through Art (OMA)
Dates: Fridays, September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 25, & November 1
Time: 2–3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Opening Minds through Art strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line.
EXERCISE CLASSES
Total Strength and Balance
Days/time: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10:30–11:15 a.m. (No class Monday, Sept. 2)
Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer
Cost: See below
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.
Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom
Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.
Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.
Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT
Location: Zoom and in person at SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.
Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.
Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.
