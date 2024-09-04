LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in September. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Regensburg, Bavaria Fall Festival

Date: Tuesday, September 3

Time: 2 p.m.

Advertisement

— Bath, England

Date: Tuesday, September 10

Time: 2 p.m.

— Split, Croatia

Date: Tuesday, September 17

Time: 2 p.m.

Advertisement

— Prague, Czech Republic

Date: Tuesday, September 24

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Destinations are subject to change. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Game Day

Advertisement

Dates: Wednesdays, September 4 and 18 (every first and third Wednesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Advertisement

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Caregiver Info Session

Date: Monday, September 9

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Advertisement

Instructor: Heather Komulainen, Caregiver Programs Administrator

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Thousands of Mainers care for their loved ones who are older or have a disability or are raising a grandchild. Caregivers can also be a neighbor or friend helping an older adult or someone living with an Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related diagnosis. SeniorsPlus offers support, education, and funding to make being a caregiver a little easier. We also offer programs to allow caregivers the time to do things other than providing direct care. Learn more about the groups and programs offered at our Lewiston, Norway, and Wilton offices.

E-Bike Demo

Date: Wednesday, September 11

Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. (drop-in)

Advertisement

Instructor: Travis Clough of Bicycle Coalition of Maine

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Join the Bicycle Coalition of Maine at SeniorsPlus as we offer a free e-bike demo. E-bikes are easy to learn, easy to use, and make riding fun and accessible again.

Affordable Internet after the ACP

Date: Monday, September 16

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Advertisement

Facilitator: NDEC

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

We will look at the timeline published from the FCC regarding the Affordable Connectivity Program wind down, so you know what to expect. We will also look at several options which may help you get internet access you need at a price you can afford.

CMP: Understanding

Your Bill

Date: Thursday, September 19

Advertisement

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Instructor: Central Maine Power

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Understanding your energy use can help put you in control of your monthly bills. Learn about assistance options, how to read the bill, outages, community solar projects, and more.

AARP Frauds and Scams

Date: Monday, September 23

Advertisement

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: Jessica Riseman

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Frauds and scams can take many forms. Do you know how to recognize a potential scam? What actions to take? This AARP Fraud Watch presentation will discuss identity theft, Romance Scams, imposter scams, and how to report these. You will have an opportunity to ask questions, get resources, guides, and more.

Falls Prevention Awareness Week

SeniorsPlus is committed to empowering all older adults in our community to reduce their risk of falls, which are one of the greatest causes of serious injuries and death among people over age 65. From September 23-27, SeniorsPlus is standing with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to mark Falls Prevention Awareness Week.

Advertisement

Tai Chi Reunion Practice

Date: Monday, September 23

Time: 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Instructor: Nancy Yocono

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

This fun practice session is for people who have taken Tai Chi for Health and Balance previously. September is Falls Prevention month. Let’s socialize and practice our forms together.

Advertisement

Reducing the Risk of Falls

Date: Tuesday, September 24

Time: 11 a.m.–noon

Instructor: Jessica Riseman

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

It seems that falls are common, no matter what age. However, for many older adults, an unexpected fall can result in a serious and costly injury. The good news is that falls can be prevented. Learn how to prevent falls and minimize your risk.

Advertisement

Rock N’ Talk

Date: Wednesday, September 25

Time: 1–3 p.m. (drop-in)

Instructor: Consumer Council System of Maine

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

During a Rock N’ Talk event, people spend time decorating rocks with phrases and/or images that inspire healing. Rock N’ Talk is a community project event that provides a safe and comfortable space for people to share their experiences with mental health and related services. We believe that everyone deserves access to quality mental healthcare, and your voice matters. All supplies provided.

Advertisement

Opening Minds through Art (OMA)

Dates: Fridays, September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 25, & November 1

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Opening Minds through Art strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Advertisement

Total Strength and Balance

Days/time: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10:30–11:15 a.m. (No class Monday, Sept. 2)

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Advertisement

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

Copy the Story Link