WATERVILLE — The Sadie and Harry Davis Foundation is excited to announce this year’s recipients of

the Patricia D. Klingenstein Grants Program. This grant program, now in its 17th year, focuses on smaller

organizations that are impacting the health and wellbeing of Maine’s children.

The 15 organizations that were selected to receive grants in 2024 represent a diversity of efforts, and 11 of the organizations have never before received funding through this program. The program will grant $266,660 this year, bringing the program total to over $1.6 million since its inception in 2007.

Details about two grant recipients in Franklin County are included below. Further information about all grant recipients over the history of the program can be found on the Foundation’s website at https://klingenstein.org/sadie-harry-davis-foundation/sadieandharrydavisfoundation.org.

• Fit Girls of Wilton: Funds will support the Fit Girls program, a primary prevention program in Franklin County that works with fourth and fifth grade girls to teach and help improve physical, emotional, and mental health. .

• The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies: Funds will support programs that provide rural under-resourced youth in Franklin County with meaningful vocational learning and work experiences to foster an entrepreneurial mindset, financial wellness, social-emotional health, and community engagement.

