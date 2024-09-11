FARMINGTON — A Livermore Falls woman is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on a motion to revoke her bail after she tested positive for drugs during a court appearance Monday, according to court documents.

Trisha G. Payeur, 43, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to violating bail conditions for several charges, including manslaughter, connected to a crash that killed a Livermore woman in North Jay in 2022.

While attending a hearing Monday in Farmington District Court on a motion to suppress evidence, she was arrested on a charge of violating bail conditions after testing positive for cocaine and methamphetamines, according to an affidavit filed with the court.

She was at the court with her mother and her attorney.

Jay police Chief Joseph Sage noticed it appeared Payeur was falling asleep during the hearing and requested Alec Frost, a drug recognition expert, come to the courthouse, according to Frost’s affidavit.

Frost spoke with her and noticed she had a bad rash on her leg and that her hands were red and possibly had a rash. She also had old sores on her hands, indicative for someone using certain stimulants, according to his affidavit.

“Chief Sage had told me Trisha was a known user of ‘crack,'” cocaine, Frost wrote.

“We had reasonable articulable suspicion that Trisha could have recently used drugs. Trisha is on bail conditions, and she is not allowed to use or possess illegal drugs or their derivatives,” Frost wrote.

He arrested Payeur on the violation charge.

A probation officer collected a urine sample that tested presumptively positive for cocaine and methamphetamines, according to the affidavit.

It is alleged that Payeur was under the influence of illegal drugs in her bloodstream in underlying charges that includes manslaughter, Assistant District Attorney James Andrews said. He requested $1,000 bail and a requirement that she not possess or consume illegal drugs or derivatives.

A motion to revoke bail is set for Thursday morning.

Defense attorney Bradley Sica Jr. said Payeur asked him to request personal recognizance bail because she doesn’t have any money and is not employed.

She, as well as a son and other family members, live in Maine.

Sica argued that the bail violation is not a violent crime and would not be a safety issue for the public.

Judge Tammy Ham-Thompson set bail at $1,000 with a condition that she not possess or use illegal drugs and derivatives, and that attorney Paul Corey be appointed to represent her. He is also representing her in the manslaughter case.

Payeur is on the October trial list.

Payeur pleaded not guilty in January to charges of manslaughter, three counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger and one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

She is on bail related to a July 20, 2022, crash that killed Gaylene Rich, 69.

Rich was driving a Subaru south on state Route 4 and Payeur was driving a Ford Edge north when the vehicles collided head-on, Jay police Cpl. Joseph Sage said at the time.

Rich died on the way to a hospital and Payeur was critically injured and taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

