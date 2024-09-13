To the Editor:

Nothing has more influence on the future of Maine than the performance of our educational system. The priorities of that system can be illusive to some people. Not to Randy Gauvin, candidate for our house district 75. He recognizes that Maine’s Technical High Schools offer a meaningful career milestone to students hungry to learn a skill that produced a tangible result.

Students become skilled in a variety of programs such as electrical, welding, construction, aurtomotive, CNA/healthcare, and early childhood education. Businesses in Maine are desperate for qualified skilled workers. In order to expand these programs, there must be a greater prioritization from our state government. That’s why Randy Gauvin is our best choice for our house district 75.

He truly believes that all education is foundational for Maine’s future prosperity. Randy Gauvin believes our students are our future. He believes in Maine. This is why I urge you in voting for Randy Gauvin for Farmington.

Dean Look

Industry

Copy the Story Link