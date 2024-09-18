JAY — The Planning Board on Tuesday accepted an application and voted to approve issuing a shoreland zoning permit for the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission corridor, Code Enforcement Officer Ronda Palmer said Wednesday.

The company reapplied for a permit for about 7.09 miles of its corridor running through Jay. The corridor will run from Turmel Road, at the Livermore Falls line, north through Jay and into Chesterville.

The Planning Board approved a permit in May 2021 and extended it for another year in July 2023. With all the delays in the project, including posted roads this spring and other issues, the portion of the project in Jay is not complete. The existing permit will expire Nov. 9, according to a letter from Samuel Rice, staff environmental specialist for Burns & McDonnell of Portland.

Minor adjustments in the corridor plan in Jay have reduced the wetland area by 0.21 acre, or 9,339.05 square feet, Rice wrote.

The proposed 145.1-mile, high-voltage, direct current electric transmission line will run from the Quebec border to Lewiston to connect with the New England power grid to send “clean, renewable energy to Massachusetts consumers,” according to developers.

In 2021, the proposed transmission lines were estimated to cost $1 billion, and related facilities are capable of delivering up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity.

