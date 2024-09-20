FARMINGTON — The Franklin County register of probate was put on administrative leave Wednesday by the county administrator.
Heidi Jordan is on administrative leave pending an investigation, County Administrator Amy Bernard said Friday.
This is a personnel matter and no more information is available, she said. The matter is now in the hands of the county attorney.
A Franklin County deputy stood by on Wednesday to make sure the transition went smoothly when Jordan was put on leave.
Jordan, a Republican from Farmington, was elected as register of probate in November 2020. She started a four-year term on Jan. 1, 2021. She was unopposed during that election and received an unofficial 13,602 votes, with nearly all towns reporting results.
She is unopposed in her bid for a second term on Nov. 5.
Jordan was not immediately available for comment Friday.
