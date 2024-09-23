FARMINGTON — Five new Franklin County commissioner positions are up for election Nov. 5, with the terms starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. and Register of Probate Heidi Jordan are running unopposed for another term for their offices.

Each voter will be given a ballot that includes the candidates vying for the position in their district.

Candidates for Districts 1, 2 and 5 are contested, while those in Districts 3 and 4 are not.

County residents voted 5,673 to 4,077 in November 2021 to increase the number of commissioner districts from three to five and stagger terms, effective this November. Those elected for Districts 4 and 5 will serve two-year terms and those for Districts 1, 2 and 3 will serve four years. In subsequent elections each term will be four years.

District 1 consists of the minor civil divisions and unorganized territories of Temple, Wilton and the portion of Farmington on the west side of the Sandy River.

District 2 consists of the portion of Farmington located on the east side of the Sandy River.

District 3 includes Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Eustis, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld and the townships of Alder Stream, Coburn Gore, Jim Pond, Lang, Perkins and Washington.

District 4 includes Carrabassett Valley, Industry, Kingfield, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Dallas Plantation and Freeman, Madrid, Salem and Wyman townships.

District 5 covers Chesterville and Jay.

This is the first of a four-part series on commission candidates’ answers to questions from the Sun Journal.

Ryan Morgan and Tom Saviello are each vying for a four-year term to represent District 1.

Ryan Morgan:

District: 1

Age: 50

Profession: Electrical teacher at Foster Career and Technical Education Center in Farmington.

Thomas Saviello

District: 1

Age: Vintage

Profession: Small Business Owner

What do you think is the most important issue facing Franklin County?

Morgan: Fire service and the sudden population growth exceeding infrastructure capacities.

Saviello: The world has changed (that is an understatement). I think the biggest issue we are facing is to make sure, in this rapidly changing world, the county is run effectively and efficiently. AND those less fortunate individuals living in Franklin County receive the support they need.

Is there anything you would like to see changed at the county level, if you are elected?

Morgan: Possibility of consolidation of fire services and the aspect of providing county fire services. Towns do not have the volunteers during the days to provide proper coverage.

Saviello: Currently, I do not have a “list” of changes. I do need to understand how the county work is done, by whom, with what and for what. Then I will have a better idea on what changes might be needed in county operations, to maximize use of taxpayer dollars, to serve all the residents of the county.

Who do you think should set the commissioners’ salaries? Currently commissioners have the sole authority by law to set salaries and give raises. The county Budget Advisory Committee can make a recommendation, but commissioners do not have to abide by it.

Morgan: I believe the county budget committee should have the right to set county commissioner salary.

They are a cross section of our county.

Saviello: First, the county has a budget committee, we need to follow their recommendations, including salary recommendations. They are the voices of our constituents. Second the commissioner salaries need to be set at a total $$ not to exceed the 2023 budget or $7,200 per commissioner/year. Going to five commissioners was to achieve better representation and reduce cost. Bottom line, the commissioners need NOT set their own compensation unless they want to reduce it.

