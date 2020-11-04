FARMINGTON — Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. and county Commissioner Terrance “Terry” Brann were reelected to their third and second terms, respectively, Tuesday.

All terms are four years and begin Jan. 1, 2021.

Nichols, a Republican from New Sharon, won by an unofficial vote of 10,118 to 6,772 over challenger Edward Hastings IV of Chesterville, who is not enrolled in a political party.

Brann, a Republican from Wilton, won the District 1 commissioner race by an uncertified vote of 2,838 to 2,222 over Tiffany Maiuri, a Democrat from Wilton. The district represents Carthage, Jay, Temple, Wilton, and Washington and Perkins townships.

Two newcomers to county government were also elected Tuesday. Lance Harvell, a Republican from Farmington, won the District 2 commissioner seat and Heidi Jordan, a Republican also from Farmington, was elected register of probate.

Harvell defeated Fenwick Fowler, a Democrat from Farmington, by an uncertified vote of 2,888 to 2,643. The district represents Chesterville, Farmington and New Sharon. District 2 Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington did not seek reelection.

Jordan, who was uncontested for register of probate, received an unofficial 13,602 votes with nearly all towns reporting results. Current Register of Probate Joyce Morton of Farmington is retiring at the end of the year.

