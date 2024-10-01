RUMFORD — The 12th annual River Valley Pumpkin Fest will take place on Saturday, October 12th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Island, Congress, Exchange and Hartford streets.

Hosted by Rumford’s newest non-profit, A.C.E.S. – Androscoggin Community Events & Services (formerly Gaskyl Productions), the festival will feature fair food, over 100 vendor booths, artists and crafters, bake sales, and lots of activities for all ages to enjoy.

Pumpkin Fest is a free event and they only charge a fee to those wishing to participate in the fest’s activities. However, they encourage all fest goers to purchase a bracelet to support the fest or consider making a donation at their booth. A pumpkin fest bracelet is $5, which includes access to bounce houses, the Rock Wall Climb, the Glover Family Horse/Pony Ride & Wagon Ride, pumpkin carving, and more!

New this year, along the lines of an arcade, the fest will feature carnival tokens and prizes! Attendees can pick up a “Fun & Games” Pamphlet, located at the Pumpkin Fest booths, which will contain challenges and areas on how to gather tokens throughout the fest that can be redeemed in the Carnival Prize Booth!

Other challenges will be a Photo Spot Challenge, Scavenger Hunt, Rock Wall, and much more to earn tokens! Carnival games will be setup, Tickets are one for $1, 12 for $10, or 25 for $20.

Trick or treating will be available at vendor spaces. Kids’ games and activities area will be set up. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in costumes for the fest.

There will be a Cornhole Tourney, located in Veterans Park at the end of Congress Street. Cost is $20 per team, or come alone and pair up with other players. Sign up at the fest. The winners will take home half the cash plus bonus prize.

The pumpkin river race will be replaced with a newly featured Pumpkin Drop, with the help of the Rumford Fire Department. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. Cash Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. Proceeds will go towards the 2025 Pumpkin Fest. Tickets are available for purchase before the fest at InkMaine/Gaskyl Printing.

Live Music on the main stage will be performed by Papa Tim and the Whiskey Throttle Band from noon to 4 p.m. T-shirt giveaways, prizes, and much more will happen throughout the performance on the stage. Also performing at the Kezal Bandstand in Veterans Park will be T.L. Country Music. Times to be announced.

River Street will be used for vendor and staff parking, with Canal Street open for public parking. Please note the event streets will close at 6 a.m. to through traffic and the Morse Bridge (green trestle bridge) will be closed at 8 a.m. Parking is also available on Canal Street and lot/streets behind Walgreen’s on the American Legion side.

Vendor and staff parking is available in the parking lot behind Tri-County as well as River Street. Handicap parking will be on River Street at the end of Exchange Street, near the center of the fest with clear access in and out. Please no overnight parking on Congress, Exchange and Hartford streets the night of Oct 11th.

For information or vendor/sponsor applications, pickup is at InkMaine/Gaskyl Printing, 432 Hancock St., Rumford, or email rvpumpkinfest@gmail.com.

Also seeking volunteers, compensation may be made for any non-profit groups wishing to help the festival.

