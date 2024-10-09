Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In October, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. Enter the church building, located at 235 Main St., through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Author

NEW VINEYARD — On Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. New Vineyard Public Library on Lake St. [Route 234] New Vineyard will hold an author’s night featuring David Florig.

David will share his latest book with readings from The Shattered Curling Stone and award-winning The Stones of Ailsa Craig followed by Q&A, and book signings.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the 500-year-old Scottish sport of curling, or are simply a fan of historical fiction and Scotland, you won’t want to miss this event.

Sale

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Compost Cooperative is holding its fall compost sale on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its site on Dump Road. Compost is $30 per cubic yard, and smaller amounts can also be purchased. FMI call 207-778-7015.

Free coats

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Oct. 19, free winter coats and lots more, Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Road, Industry, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you have clean gently used winter apparel that you want to donate call Vicci at 207-778-6722.

Luncheon

INDUSTRY — The last “All Ages Potluck Social” will be held Oct. 17. Everyone is welcome. The social will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. We’ll have a sign up for potluck and still take donations for activities. Free lunch and usually an activity. FMI call Kathy 860-8102.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meal for Friday, Oct. 11, the menu is baked ziti, salad, garlic bread, butterscotch pudding. Oct. 18 will be dine and dance night $20, dance only $10. The dance will be a Halloween party. Costumes optional. Doors open at five. The menu is honey glazed chicken, rice pilaf, carrots, honey bun cake. On Oct. 25 the menu is shepard’s pie, Cole slaw, pickled beets, hornets nest cake. Served at 5 p.m. Suggested $12 donation is appreciated. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

FAYETTE — The Keep Me Warm Potluck Supper on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. is the last of the year to benefit Fayette residents so don’t miss it. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Fayette Keep Me Warm fund. Entertainment will be provided by members of Boots & Jeans during the 1st hour of the dinner.

Our Fall casserole dinners are always a delicious ensemble of autumn vegetables, shepherds’ pies, pasta dishes with tasty sauces and fruit pies. Do you have a delicious dessert, side dish or casserole dish you would like to share? We can still use some additions. Email Lori at lbeaulieu63@gmail.com and let her know what dish you will contribute.

Adults $12, children 6 to12 $6 and children under 6 years are free. Eat in or take out dinner. Mark it on your calendar today.

Concerts

PHILLIPS — Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7-9 p.m. E.P. Rock an Elvis impersonator from Sidney will perform at Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St. He has a large following, so early arrival will guarantee good seating. Admission is $10 for adults, children $5. Refreshments for sale. Sponsored by Sandy River Fuel and Matt Haggan. Underwritten by Central Maine Crane, Eastman Park, Dark Star Fabrics, Saviello’s EPCS LLC, Bear Bellys Tap and Table, Mike andGinny Auger and Michael Soboleski. FMI call Winona 207-639-4296 or Diana 207-639-2343.

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – 2nd Friday of every month – Jam Night at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd. in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

