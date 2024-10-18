RUMFORD — Regional School Unit 10 directors have scheduled a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to consider options for temporary classrooms for Mountain Valley Middle School students. It will be held at Mountain Valley High School at 799 Hancock St.
The middle school at 58 Highland Terrace in Mexico was closed Oct. 8 after air quality tests showed high levels of mold. Students switched to online learning Oct. 15.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, Superintendent Deb Alden said administrators are considering using the former Mammoth Mart building on Route 2 in Rumford for classrooms for the 366 students in grades 5-8.
Other spaces include the high school, the former Mexico Police Department building on Recreation Drive, the basement of the Apostolic Church in Mexico and the Oxford County Mental Health Services building at 150 Congress St. in Rumford.
RSU 10 includes Rumford, Mexico, Hanover and Roxbury in the River Valley region, and Buckfield, Hartford and Sumner in the Nezinscot Valley region. Besides Mountain Valley High and Middle schools, the district includes Meroby Elementary School in Mexico, Buckfield Junior-Senior High School and Hartford-Sumner Elementary School in Sumner.
The $92 million Mountain Valley Community School is under construction on Highland Avenue in Mexico. It will serve more than 1,000 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade. It will replace the middle and elementary schools in Mexico and the Rumford Elementary School. It’s expected to open in August 2025.
