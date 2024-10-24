FARMINGTON — Wednesday, Oct 16, the Homestead Kitchen Bar was buzzing as the Franklin County Children’s Task Force hosted their first free community dinner.

Social Services Director Rileigh Blanchet shared that the event was created to get the community together, have folks sit with people they’ve never met and discuss the strengths and weaknesses in the community. She reported that there was an amazing turnout and that some common topics for discussion included childcare and identifying common spaces.

Blanchet said that many of the kids expressed a want for a trampoline park. The closest park being 45 minutes away in Skowhegan, transportation is a large barrier for many parents in the community.

Community members Angela Sauperi and Manny Reis of Livermore Falls both shared that the dinner was a great way to strengthen the community and spread resources.

A raffle was held, with three gift cards and three bags to win as prizes. This was the first time that the event was put on and Blanchet said that she hopes it will happen again.

Copy the Story Link