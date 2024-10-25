PHILLIPS — Franklin County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a rash of burglaries and thefts that occurred between Sept. 16 and Wednesday in Phillips.

“We have seen an uptick of reported burglary/theft starting in September in Phillips,” Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email Friday. “All cases are still under investigation.”

Nichols wants people in Phillips, Madrid Township, and surrounding areas to be aware of the recent events.

On Sept. 16, there was a burglary at a camp on Tory Hill Road. Detective David Davol is investigating, Nichols wrote.

Sgt. Nathan Bean is investigating a theft of a game camera from a property on Old Bray Hill Road reported Oct. 5. He is also investigating a burglary at a camp on Old Bray Hill Road reported Wednesday.

Deputy Alan Elmes is investigating a report of a burglary at a residence on Old Bray Hill Road reported on Oct. 17. He is also investigating a burglary of a storage unit on the Scammon Road reported Monday, and break-ins at four different storage units on Scammon Road where the locks were cut off. The burglaries were reported Tuesday.

If anyone has seen anything suspicious or who has information about the cases they are asked to call the Franklin County Regional Communications Center at 207-778-6140

