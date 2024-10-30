Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. The Essentials Closet is usually open the second Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the fourth Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. In November, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, Nov. 11, on Veterans Day. It will not be open on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving. Enter the church building, located at 235 Main St., through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Sales

CHESTERVILLE — There will be a bake sale during the voting at the Chesterville Town Hall at 409 Dutch Gap Road on Tuesday, Nov. 5, starting at 8 a.m. and will continue until the food is gone. This event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 207-778-3156.

JAY — There will be Christmas fair Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Rose Community Center at 1 Church St. in Jay. Raffle corner, cookie walk, candy booth, turkey pot pie and fish chowder served for lunch and sold throughout the day. Proceeds from the fair support Parish Social Ministry which helps people in our community who are struggling and need a helping hand. Come join us.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meal for Friday, Nov. 1, is pulled pork, mac & cheese, coleslaw, chocolate cake, peanut butter frosting; and Nov. 8 is hamburger, stroganoff, green beans, salad, carrot cake. Nov. 15 is dance night, eat in optional. Dinner and dance $20. Dance only $10. Baked chicken breast mashed potatoes, stuffing cranberry sauce, lemon cake. The Nov. 22 menu is chili, cornbread, Mexican coleslaw brownies. There will be no meal on Nov. 29 so that our crew can spend the holiday with their family. Happy Thanksgiving to one and all and again thanks so much for your continued support. Served at 5 p.m. Suggested $12 donation is appreciated. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Nov. 2, community ham dinner, Industry Town Hall, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by Shorey Chapel with proceeds to benefit the ECU Heat Program and Shorey Chapel Heat Fund. $10 adults and $5 children under age 12. Menu includes ham, casseroles, vegetables and assorted delicious desserts. For more information contact Dan @ 207-778-4158.

Concerts

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – 2nd Friday of every month – Jam Night at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd. in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

FARMINGTON — On Friday, Nov. 15, the dynamic band House of Hamill returns to Farmington for their third appearance, bringing their energy and eclectic, upcycled collection of folk and Celtic music to Old South Church Concert Series. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets $25 adults, $20 seniors [65+] and students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.farmingtonucc.org/events until 2 p.m. the day of the show. Tickets can be reserved by calling 207-491-5919 until 3 p.m. the day of the show.

Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. the evening of the show as space allows. This event is general seating, however, groups of five or more can request reserved seats by contacting the Concert Series at 207-491-5919 or emailing oldsouthchurchconcerts@gmail.com. Old South Church’s Main Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

Halloween.

CHESTERVILLE — The Trunk a Treat will be happening on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. in the Chesterville Town Office parking lot at 409 Dutch Gap Road. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 207-778-3156.

Vigil

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — Old South Church will host a Community Candlelight Vigil in front of the church at 235 Main Street in Farmington from 5 to 7 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 4. The purpose of the vigil is to promote peace, both locally and nationally, during and after the election on Nov. 5.

As a community event, the gathering will be nonpartisan and welcoming to people of all beliefs and lifestyles. Please bring your own candle, a chair if you would like and a friend. Dress warmly. We hope to see you there.

Please do not bring signs or placards.

Fundraiser

AVON — Set aside the morning of Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a Breakfast-Brunch Palooza to benefit the victims of the recent hurricanes in North Carolina. Taking place at the Avon Town Hall, tickets will be available online, at the Mercantile in Farmington, and at the door. It is highly recommended that you get your tickets in advance.

Suggested donations for tickets are $10 per person and $25 per family for a deliciously prepared brunch to the tunes of your favorite local bands. Co-sponsored by Bear Belly Tap and Table, Phillips Community Church, The Mercantile, and Wonderfest Productions. For more information, text Wonderfest Productions 207-491-7606 or Tom Saviello 207-240-5496.

Advertisement

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-brunch-palooza-tickets-1048179622467?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

Veterans Day



NEW SHARON — Franklin Lodge #123 will be holding a Veterans Day luncheon on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Masonic Hall on Route 2 in New Sharon. Veterans will be our guests, family members $10. The menu will be spaghetti, meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert. All proceeds will go to the various local veterans’ assistance programs. FMI contact Charles Allison, 207-491-4085.

WILTON — A Veterans Day program will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the First Congregational Church, 386 Main Street. Sammi Angel will sing patriotic songs. Leo Deon Jr., veterans’ program manager for Maine Department of Labor will talk about programs and services available for veterans and Sen. Russell Black of Wilton will speak. President Abraham Lincoln impersonator Frank Giampietro will participate and the Farmington Emblem Club will perform an American flag folding demonstration.

A meal of soups, sandwiches, desserts and beverages will follow. This event is free to all to thank veterans for their service, and to remind everyone that American freedoms are due to veterans’ sacrifices.

Warming center

Advertisement

WEST FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange will host a welcome and warming center on Wednesday mornings, twice a month beginning Nov. 6, from 10 to 2 p.m. The WWW, as it is known, will take place on the first and third Wednesdays throughout the winter. The WWW, standing for Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, will be a time for socializing, working on projects, or puzzles or games, and will have soup and snacks. Everyone is welcome, there is no fee. The Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street. For more information, call Bonnie Clark at 207-778-1416.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Copy the Story Link