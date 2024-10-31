PHILLIPS —A Franklin County deputy tried to talk a man with a gun on a bridge to drop the gun and to get help but he refused on Tuesday and the man allegedly pointed the gun at a deputy and the deputy shot him, according to a news statement from Sheriff’s Scott Nichols Sr.

Lawrence Scott, 61, died from his wounds.

At approximately 5:47 p.m. the Franklin County Regional Communications Center received a call

from a person reporting that there was a male subject who was possibly suicidal and may be in

possession of a BB gun.

A second caller reported that there was a male subject on the Salem Township side of the bridge with a gun in the town of Phillips. Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Clement responded to the area and located a male subject, later identified as Scott.

“Deputy Jesse Clement tried to talk Mr. Scott into getting some help but he refused, Nichols wrote. “Deputy Clement repeatedly told Mr. Scott to drop the weapon, but he refused. Mr. Scott then raised the gun towards Deputy Clement and was

shot by the deputy.”

First aid was provided by MaineHealth EMS at the scene, but Mr. Scott did not survive, Nichols wrote.

Deputy Clement will be placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol in all police

involved shootings.

The Office of the Attorney General will be investigating the use of deadly force. Further inquiries should be directed to the Attorney General’s Office. When an officer uses deadly force, the Office of the Attorney General responds and investigates the use of deadly force by the officer, Nichols wrote.

Clement, who has over 10 years of law enforcement experience, earned a criminal justice degree at University of Maine Augusta. He began his career as a corrections officer at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta.

Clement worked for the Carrabassett Valley Police Department for two years before going to the Farmington Police Department in 2016, where he later earned the rank of sergeant in 2021.

In March he became a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

