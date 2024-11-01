To the Editor:

As we approach the final week prior to the election, everyone is making their final push for votes. This includes placing political signs almost anywhere a free patch of grass can be found.

I would like to remind everyone that there are some prohibited areas, not only for political signs, but any type of sign at all.

In the Town of Farmington there is a sign ordinance that addresses this issue: Section 11-3.11.B: Prohibited Locations: All signs and banners of any kind shall be prohibited in the traffic island at the intersection of Farmington Falls Road and Main Street, in the traffic island bounded by Bridge Street, Water Street, and the Wilton Road in West Farmington, in the traffic islands at the intersection of High Street and the Farmington Falls Road, and all municipally owned property except as exempted in Section 11-3.10.A.16.

This language encompasses most of the traffic islands in town. The Code Office will remove all signs placed in those locations. Signs will be retained until election day at the back door of the Town Office. Anyone wishing to retrieve their signs may pick them up there.

Signs are also prohibited in the rights-of-way along Routes 2, 4, and 27. However those fall under MDOT’s purview, and that agency is responsible for policing those areas. The Town of Farmington will only monitor the prohibited locations as specified in the code.

Advertisement

Of particular note, I wish to address the call for the arrest of the town employee who was pictured removing these signs on Facebook last week. This is a lawful order, and the employee was doing her job. I am very disappointed that an employee is being threatened in this way for nothing more than performing her duties as directed.

If any member of the public has a concern about the conduct of a town employee they should contact the employee’s department head, or the Town Manager directly. This post was distressing to the employee as it not only was threatening but brought into question her integrity.

Erica LaCroix

Town Manager

Farmington

Copy the Story Link