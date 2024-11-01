VIENNA — Last week, Girl Scout Troop 2096 collected the supplies for and then assembled 12 birthday kits for the Mount Vernon food bank in honor of GS Founder Juliette Gordon Low whose birthday was Oct. 31. Each kit contained cake mix and frosting, oil and sprinkles, candles and matching plates and napkins. This is our eighth consecutive year donating these kits.

We delivered the birthday kits this past Saturday morning, and then continued on to Camp Kirkwold in Readfield to install a trail sign the girls designed and commissioned as a Take Action project. While hiking the Enchanted Forest trail during a camping trip, the girls realized there was no indication of how long the trail was or even a map of the route. This new sign includes that essential info for future hikers to reference.

Troop 2096 is comprised of 15 girls from first through 12th grade [Daisies through Ambassadors]. We meet at the Vienna Fire Station, but our girls attend six different school situations [Readfield Elementary, Mount Vernon Elementary, Maranacook Middle and High schools, Kennebec Montessori, and six homeschoolers].

