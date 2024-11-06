MEXICO — A majority of voters in the 16 towns supporting the Region 9 School of Applied Technology approved an $809,284 bond Tuesday to purchase equipment for career and technical education programs. The total tally was 9,311 to 2,026.

Region 9 applied for and was approved for $809,284 in career and technical education bond equipment funds.

Region 9 school board member Bruce Ross of Dixfield said last month that the money is in the form a state grant that taxpayers must approve as a bond and is at no cost to any town or taxpayers.

The list of equipment to be purchased includes toolboxes, welders, drill press, band saw, anvil, dump truck, mobile office, archery set, kayaks, tents, tools, sanders, vises, paddles, skid steer, canoes, boat, side by side, paddle boards, bikes/helmets, brake lathe, wheel weights/rack, automation/robotic program, rotary tilting table, work truck, equipment trailer, snowmachines, docking system, fishing equipment and mini excavator.

Region 9’s career and technical education programs include: automotive technology, building construction, certified nursing assistant, computer technology, truck driving (commercial driver’s license), culinary arts, early childhood education and fires science.

Voting results by town are: Andover 380-145; Bethel 1,486-250; Byron, 76-15; Canton 42-116; Carthage 292-37; Dixfield 1,080-235; Gilead 107-25; Greenwood 506-82; Hanover 164-31; Mexico 1,063-212; Newry 241-33; Peru 724-158; Roxbury 191-68; Rumford 2,269- 421; Upton 27-14; Woodstock 663-184.

Copy the Story Link