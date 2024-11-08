FARMINGTON — Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 will hold wreath laying ceremonies on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

At 11 a.m. there will be a ceremony at the Teague World War 1 Memorial Arch on North Main Street. A wreath will be placed at the monuments, prayers given and taps played.

Participants will then make their way to Meeting House Park for wreath laying services there.

Members of the Auxiliary will provide a free luncheon following the ceremonies for area veterans, with donations accepted for other guests.

The post will also have a voluntary toll booth at the intersection by Walgreens to support its programs and services.

