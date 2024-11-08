FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary’s annual Halloween window painting contest was held on Thursday, Oct. 31, under beautiful warm skies. There was a record turnout of more than 50 children participating. The winners are:

Prekindergarten and kindergarten

1st Charlie Pots, Mallett School

2nd Scarlett Katzenbach, Mallett School

3rd Jack Katzenbach, Mallett School

1st and 2nd grade

1st Tatum Guerette, Mallett School

2nd Charlie Zhang, Mallett School

3rd Mason Knowlton, Turner

3rd and 4th grade

1st Julia Guerrette, Cascade Brook School

2nd Mia Webster, Cascade Brook School

3rd Carter Mitchell, homeschooled

5th and 6th grade

1st Josey Marcotte, homeschooled

2nd Collin Woodman, Cascade Brook School

3rd Jordan Brackley, Cascade Brook School

This long-standing tradition would not be possible without the Farmington Downtown Association and the following businesses’ support. Thank you for allowing students to celebrate Halloween in this creative way:

• 3D Games

• Aptuitiv Website Services

• Bangor Savings

• Broadway Barber & Bronze Shop

• Center for Entrepreneurial Studies

• County Seat Realty

• Dick’s Barber Shop

• Everyday Music

• Farmington House of Pizza

• Farmington Thrift Shop

• Food City

• Franklin Savings Loan

• Homestead

• Mercantile

• Main Street Nutrition

• Maine Retirement Annuity

• Orange Cat Cafe

• Origin

• Reny’s

• TD Bank

• Touch of Class Too

• Tucks

• Twice Sold Tales

• Kerplink United Insurance

• Wicked Good Candy

