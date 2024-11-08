FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary’s annual Halloween window painting contest was held on Thursday, Oct. 31, under beautiful warm skies. There was a record turnout of more than 50 children participating. The winners are:
Prekindergarten and kindergarten
1st Charlie Pots, Mallett School
2nd Scarlett Katzenbach, Mallett School
3rd Jack Katzenbach, Mallett School
1st and 2nd grade
1st Tatum Guerette, Mallett School
2nd Charlie Zhang, Mallett School
3rd Mason Knowlton, Turner
3rd and 4th grade
1st Julia Guerrette, Cascade Brook School
2nd Mia Webster, Cascade Brook School
3rd Carter Mitchell, homeschooled
5th and 6th grade
1st Josey Marcotte, homeschooled
2nd Collin Woodman, Cascade Brook School
3rd Jordan Brackley, Cascade Brook School
This long-standing tradition would not be possible without the Farmington Downtown Association and the following businesses’ support. Thank you for allowing students to celebrate Halloween in this creative way:
• 3D Games
• Aptuitiv Website Services
• Bangor Savings
• Broadway Barber & Bronze Shop
• Center for Entrepreneurial Studies
• County Seat Realty
• Dick’s Barber Shop
• Everyday Music
• Farmington House of Pizza
• Farmington Thrift Shop
• Food City
• Franklin Savings Loan
• Homestead
• Mercantile
• Main Street Nutrition
• Maine Retirement Annuity
• Orange Cat Cafe
• Origin
• Reny’s
• TD Bank
• Touch of Class Too
• Tucks
• Twice Sold Tales
• Kerplink United Insurance
• Wicked Good Candy
