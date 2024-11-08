FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to present poet Nathan McClain as the third reader of the 2024-25 season of its popular Visiting Writers series.

McClain is recipient of fellowships from The Frost Place, the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, and Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and is a Cave Canem fellow. In addition to writing poetry, he is currently creating a collection of craft essays that incorporate literary criticism, cultural criticism, close reading and personal narrative.

McClain will read from his work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with the author.

In his latest release, “Previously Owned” [Four Way Books, 2022,] McClain investigates myth, culture and the responsibility inherent in our collective inheritance. The collection was long-listed for the Massachusetts Book Award. His poems and prose have appeared in The Common, Poetry Northwest, and Guesthouse among others.

Of the collection and McClain, poet Toomye Blount writes, “This book is a triumph and will be talked about for years. Nathan McClain is one of the most daring poets I know.”

A graduate of Warren Wilson College’s lauded MFA program, McClain teaches at Hampshire College and serves as the poetry editor of the Massachusetts Review.

“Previously Owned” is available for pre-purchase at the University Store on the UMF campus and Devany, Doak, and Garret Booksellers.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.

Copy the Story Link