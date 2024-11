WILTON — An electrical line to an outside furnace shorted out Wednesday morning, igniting leaves, dozens of pallets and woods at 22 Cushman St., Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said.

An estimated 25-30 pallets and an area about 50 by 100 feet burned.

“It was so much fire it was bright,” he said.

Firefighters stopped the flames before they reached dwellings in the area, Dunham said.