FARMINGTON — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a New York woman Wednesday on a charge of trafficking in cocaine and crack cocaine, nearly hitting a deputy and trying to outrun Wilton police in July.

Tasia R. Jackson, 29, of New York City, New York, was indicted on charges, including aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, eluding an officer and refusing to submit to arrest. Conviction on the charges ranges from six months in jail to 30 years in prison.

On July 22, police and drug agents seized about 300 grams of suspected cocaine powder and crack cocaine from a vehicle driven by Jackson, Wilton police said then.

The Wilton department was assisting Maine Drug Enforcement Agency in a drug investigation at a residence on Village View Street in Wilton. Drug agents led the investigation regarding drug charges, while the Police Department handled other criminal offenses.

During surveillance of the Village View Street residence, law enforcement observed suspicious activities involving vehicles leaving the premises, Wilton Chief Ethan Kyes previously said.

Kyes conducted a vehicle stop on a Mercedes Benz driven by Jackson at the intersection of Maxwell Road and Main Street. Jackson was asked to turn off the car and get out but instead took off. Two male passengers did get out of the vehicle to talk to police.

About 10 to 15 minutes into the investigation during the motor vehicle stop, Jackson allegedly abruptly accelerated her vehicle at high speed across U.S. Route 2 East and down Maxwell Road in Wilton toward Jay. At the time, Franklin County Lt. David Rackliffe and K-9 partner Rebel were near the front of the vehicle conducting a K-9 sniff of the vehicle, according to Kyes.

The sudden acceleration of Jackson’s vehicle brought it dangerously close to hitting Rackliffe and Rebel. Jackson continued driving on state Route 4 and was apprehended on Riley Road in Jay. Following her arrest, a search of the vehicle she was operating revealed a large number of drugs estimated to be over 300 grams of suspected cocaine hydrochloride powder and suspected cocaine base, known as crack cocaine, and a substantial amount of suspected drug proceeds, according to Kyes.

Besides the drugs, contraband that included suspected drug trafficking materials was also seized.

Jackson was released from the Franklin County Detention Center this past summer on $10,000 cash bail.

