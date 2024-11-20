Welcome to AARP Maine’s News You Can Use. Each monthly article will focus on seasonal, useful information to keep everyone informed about AARP topics, events, or just fun stuff to do. AARP was founded 60 years ago by a retired school teacher, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus.

Since that time, AARP has been committed to the advancement of livable communities, social opportunities, meaningful advocacy and much more, all in an effort to help older adults and their families thrive as they age.

November remains one of the most beautiful months in Maine with vibrant leaves still clinging to the trees before they float down to the ground. Our thoughts turn to apple picking and sampling cider doughnuts at local orchards.

The weather is still warm-ish and it is a perfect time to get outdoors to view the autumn splendor. Many communities have walking paths that make for an easy walk and nice views. Medical research as noted on AARP’s web article, Eight Great Reasons to Walk More, shows that regular walking and exercise is good for our longevity, overall health, memory, and even helps with staying calm and getting a good night’s sleep.

One of the most fun facts that my husband and I learned as we turned 65 is that all Maine residents over 65 can visit a Maine State Park for free. And Maine has a lot of State Parks and historical sites! To easily find a State Park near you check out the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands website at: https://www.maine.gov/dacf/parks/index.shtml. No reservation needed, just pack a picnic lunch, take a walk, and enjoy the natural beauty of the outdoors.

AARP also offers monthly coffee and conversation events in several communities. These coffee groups usually have a local speaker and of course, coffee and conversation. The coffees are an opportunity to gather with community members, learn something and have a tasty little snack. Visit the web address below to find a coffee and conversation event close to you.

As an AARP volunteer, I am delighted to be able to write this monthly article to share information with you all. Until next time, I hope you enjoy the autumn and early winter with your friends and family.

Please use the following web address to find more information about AARP Maine and events near you.

aarp.org/me ; me@aarp.org ; @aarpmaine ; 866-554-5380.

