MEXICO — Michelle Williams, organizer and founder at Mexico Good Samaritans, has been named the town’s Citizen of the Year.

Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day nominated Williams for the award at the Select Board meeting on Nov. 19. Prior to that, Williams nominated Robin McKenna of Mexico Good Samaritans for Volunteer of the Year.

“Michelle has worked tirelessly for the past year in building and organizing the soup kitchen that has quickly morphed into home deliveries for the elderly and feeding an abundance of children over the summer months,” Welch-Day said. “When temperatures got too hot or too cold, she made sure the doors were open for a heating or cooling center. This program has allowed for outreach into the community and allowed for services to meet for the less fortunate.”

Welch-Day said that not only does Williams run the soup kitchen, but she’s very busy with fundraising to keep it going. In her free time, she’s a member of Eastern Star and various local groups.

With her voice showing some emotion, she said Williams is known as ‘mom’ to most who know her. “She’s the mother we wish we had, the one we always wanted or the one we didn’t know we needed. She fills the role for so many in the capacity that each person needs.”

After presenting her with the award, Welch-Day said, “And never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed people can change the world.”

She added that Williams is being awarded the Oxford County Spirit of America Award on Dec. 5.

In presenting the volunteer award, Williams said, “In November 2023, Robin and I met for the first time when she came to my house and donated turkeys for last year’s holiday basket giveaway by Mexico Good Samaritans. Since that day, Robin has worked side by side with myself helping make Mexico Good Samaritans a community success story.”

She said McKenna spends endless hours at every soup kitchen, even when one went from one day a week to three days a week. “Robin has also taken on the task of being a human voice and body that the shut-in residents have gotten to know.”

Williams said McKenna has also invested much of her own money when they started to get real busy with doing fundraising events.

“This is a woman who has gone above and beyond the volunteer status to be one of the backbones of the program. Without pay or regards for her own health, she endlessly puts in at least 50 hours per week helping until her health took a beating. She’s working hard to come back and do what she did every day to help me,” she said.

