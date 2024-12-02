FARMINGTON — As of Jan. 1, 2025, access to the Franklin County Courthouse at 140 Main St. will be through the Main Street, ground-level entrance.
The side doors on Anson and Church streets will be closed, except for emergencies, as the county tightens security.
County commissioners voted in April to hire A3 Communications Inc. of South Carolina to provide security equipment for the courthouse.
The cost is $75,570.38 for five years. The money will come from a Building Reserve Account. The county will get an abatement of $8,000 from A3 Communications.
County Administrator Amy Bernard said Franklin County was among the only courthouses in the state that didn’t have some type of security systems.
There are cameras in the building.
The increase in security is for public and county employees’ safety, according to a news release from the county.
For more information, contact the Franklin County Commissioner’s Office at 207-778-6614.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.