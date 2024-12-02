The Franklin County Courthouse at 140 Main St. in Farmington is seen in 2020. Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, access will be through the Main Street, ground-level entrance for tighter security. Submitted photo

FARMINGTON — As of Jan. 1, 2025, access to the Franklin County Courthouse at 140 Main St. will be through the Main Street, ground-level entrance.

The side doors on Anson and Church streets will be closed, except for emergencies, as the county tightens security.

County commissioners voted in April to hire A3 Communications Inc. of South Carolina to provide security equipment for the courthouse.

The cost is $75,570.38 for five years. The money will come from a Building Reserve Account. The county will get an abatement of $8,000 from A3 Communications.

Related

Franklin County commissioners vote to buy security equipment for courthouse

County Administrator Amy Bernard said Franklin County was among the only courthouses in the state that didn’t have some type of security systems.

There are cameras in the building.

The increase in security is for public and county employees’ safety, according to a news release from the county.

For more information, contact the Franklin County Commissioner’s Office at 207-778-6614.

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County, Franklin County commissioners

Related Stories
Latest Articles