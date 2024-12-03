First responders attend to Kathryn Towle, 72, of Jay, who was injured Tuesday afternoon when the Ford Flex she was driving on U.S. Route 2 East collided with a Dodge Ram pickup driven by James Ainworth, 77, of Corinth, Vermont. Donna M. Perry/Su Journal

WILTON — A Jay woman was injured Tuesday afternoon when the Ford Flex she was driving collided with a pickup truck on U.S. Route 2 East at the intersection of state Route 156.

James Ainworth, 77, of Corinth, Vermont, was stopped at the stop sign at Route 156 and attempted to enter Route 2 when a Ford Flex driven by Kathryn Towle, 72, of Jay approached traveling east on Route 2 and coming down Burgess Hill when the two vehicles collided at the truck bed, Police Chief Ethan Kyes said.

Firefighters work next to a Dodge Ram pickup truck owned by James Ainworth, 77, of Corinth, Vermont, who collided Tuesday with a Ford Flex on U.S. Route 2, Wilton Police Chief Ethan Kyes said. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Towle who complained of pain was taken by a MaineHealth EMS ambulance to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington.

Ainworth was not injured, Kyes said.

Both Ainworth’s Dodge Ram 1500 and Towle’s SUV were heavily damaged and towed from the scene.

Wilton police were assisted by Jay police and Wilton Fire Rescue.

