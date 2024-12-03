WILTON — A Jay woman was injured Tuesday afternoon when the Ford Flex she was driving collided with a pickup truck on U.S. Route 2 East at the intersection of state Route 156.

James Ainworth, 77, of Corinth, Vermont, was stopped at the stop sign at Route 156 and attempted to enter Route 2 when a Ford Flex driven by Kathryn Towle, 72, of Jay approached traveling east on Route 2 and coming down Burgess Hill when the two vehicles collided at the truck bed, Police Chief Ethan Kyes said.

Towle who complained of pain was taken by a MaineHealth EMS ambulance to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington.

Ainworth was not injured, Kyes said.

Both Ainworth’s Dodge Ram 1500 and Towle’s SUV were heavily damaged and towed from the scene.

Wilton police were assisted by Jay police and Wilton Fire Rescue.

