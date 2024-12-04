Sales

PHILLIPS — There will be a children’s Christmas shopping day Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St, for children living in Phillips, Strong, Avon and Madrid Township. FMI call Joyce Potter at 207-639-5811.

Festival of trees

FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary is sponsoring the 26th Annual Festival of Trees this Saturday, Dec. 7. More than 20 trees and 15 wreaths will be on display at this year’s Festival of Trees at the Farmington Community Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. There will be an auction of the trees starting at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit Rotary charitable causes.

Throughout the day there will be music, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookie decorating, and don’t forget the Great Gingerbread Contest in collaboration with the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. Rules and entry forms can be found here: https://www.farmingtonrotary.us/.

Thank you to the following generous sponsors:

Advertisement

Star

Wiles Remembrance Centers

Bell

Hight Chevrolet

Carol

Jack’s Trading Post

Cullenberg Law Offices

Foothills Management

Hammond Lumber Company

Franklin Savings Bank

Skowhegan Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank

RSU 9

Elf

Maine Retirement Annuities

Harris Real Estate

Gingerbread

River Run Farm

Teri and Doug Winslow

Party

Advertisement

CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Town Children’s Christmas Party will be on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Chesterville Town Hall on 409 Dutch Gap Road from 2-4 p.m. There will be crafts, cookie decorating, story time, and Santa Claus. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

Breakfast

JAY — VFW auxiliary in Jay will be hosting its annual children’s breakfast with Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VFW Post. Please join us for a sausage and pancake breakfast, including mini muffins and donuts and Grinch fruit, and plenty of strawberries and cream for the pancakes. Hot chocolate and juice wll also be available. We will be helping the children make treat bags and filing them to take home with them. Don’t forget to put your name in for the door prize. After breakfast please stop by Saint Rose Community Building for some holiday shopping for the family. They’ll be waiting for you.

Wonderland

PHILLIPS — Come celebrate the season at the Winter Wonderland on Dec. 14 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St. FMI call Becky Phelps at 207-491-5431.

Services

NO. LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church Christmas services:

Christmas Program – Dec. 22 in the morning worship service

Christmas Eve service – Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.

Copy the Story Link