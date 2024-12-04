WILTON — Selectpersons have scheduled a special town meeting for Jan. 7, 2025, to vote on appropriating $54,441 for the annual lease/purchase payment for the 2013 aerial quint firetruck.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Academy Hill School at 585 Depot St., if the school in available.
The board will hold a public hearing on the warrant article at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Town Office.
The firetruck combines the equipment capabilities of a ladder truck and the water-pumping ability of a fire engine.
The money would come from the Comfort Inn Omnibus Municipal Tax Increment Financing District, Town Manager Maria Greeley said. The TIF has $239,810.89.
Also at its meeting Tuesday, the board also scheduled a special meeting for 4 p.m. Monday at the Town Office to consider acceptance of a Leary Firefighters Foundation Grant Award for the Wilton Fire Rescue Department.
Chief Sonny Dunham told the board the grant is $9,200 for equipment that allows firefighters to get through locked and bolted doors.
Dunham said no monetary match is required from the town.
